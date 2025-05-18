4 Canned Food And Drink Recalls That Plagued Costco

Costco's biggest food recalls have involved everything from frozen produce to shelled nuts. While some of the big-box retailer's recalls were completely voluntary and enacted out of precaution, others occurred as a result of more serious issues. As a large wholesale retailer with an abundance of food and drink products, Costco is bound to recall items on occasion. In order to keep consumer trust high, it's important to keep recalls transparent and act quickly. Fortunately, Costco has a history of acting diligently.

This vigilant conduct is crucial when handling canned goods. Despite generally being an extremely safe, long-lasting food, tinned goods may harbor harmful bacteria like Clostridium botulinum, which can cause botulism, a rare but potentially fatal illness. Bloated, dented, or leaky cans are clear signs of a can that may contain dangerous bacteria.

Though it's wise to stay independently informed of potential mishaps, Costco monitors recall notices from its suppliers and the FDA. Once a recall is confirmed, Costco contacts members directly, typically via text messages. From beans to coffee, here are Costco's most notable canned food and drink recalls.