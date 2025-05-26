Old-School Soups You Don't See People Eating Today

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Soup is one of the most universally eaten foods on the planet. It's also very old. Historians have suggested that soup-making is a practice that dates back to the Stone Age, some 25,000 years ago. Archeological findings have led experts to believe that once primitive humans discovered fire, they likely started making soup — or at least stews and oatmeal mush. There are definitely some ancient soups that you won't see a lot of people eating today, but some more recent ones have also fallen by the wayside.

Many soups that we might consider outdated in the U.S. are actually eaten pretty widely elsewhere. Old-fashioned soup ingredients like blood broth are still commonly incorporated into soups in Europe. Similarly, taboo ingredients like horse meat, beaver tail, shark fin, and whale continue to have a place in other cultures. To that end, what actually makes a soup obscure?

Several of the soups we'll look at here were made out of necessity rather than predilection. When times were tough, ingredients became scarce, and people had to get resourceful. One of the beauties of soup is that it can feed a crowd without breaking the bank. It's also a forgiving format that allows for a melange of regional and seasonal ingredients to blend together, and with some well-intentioned seasoning, these makeshift recipes could be really tasty. Soup itself has stood the test of time, but you probably won't find these old-school creations on the table anytime soon.