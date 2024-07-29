While many of us associate fast food burgers with beef patties, a lot of modern fast food joints feature wide menus that cater to a diverse range of tastes and dietary preferences. Fish, poultry, and veggie options are now the order of the day, appealing to foodies seeking something a little different from the traditional fast food beef options.

Notably, chicken menu items continue to grow in popularity across fast food chains, with consumers looking to seek out healthier options. While chicken is lower in saturated fat than meats such as beef and pork, chicken-based dishes at fast food restaurants may not be what they seem. And this concerns the content of the actual chicken. Nowhere is this more evident than in chicken burger filets, which are frequently mixed with a bunch of other ingredients, including fillers, binders, and other additives.

Keen to find out which quick-bite restaurants serve chicken filets that contain more than just poultry? Take a look at our roundup of fast food chicken sandwiches that aren't 100% chicken.