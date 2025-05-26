12 Biggest Tomato Recalls In History

Tomatoes are a versatile addition to any kitchen. The delicious produce comes in all shapes and sizes, ensuring there is a perfect variety for almost any recipe. From classic kitchen staples like tomato sauce to fresh preparations like salad, tomatoes infuse any dish with mouth-watering flavor. They're also packed with vitamin C, and potassium and have been proven to help lower inflammation and the risk of heart disease — so they're not just delicious, but also nutritious.

And while it's undeniable that tomatoes are good for you, like all food, they are sometimes the subject of a recall that can lead to adverse health effects. Form contamination with bacteria that cause food-borne illnesses to exposure to foreign bodies like plastic, tomato products have been subject to some major recalls in recent history. From fresh tomatoes of all shapes and sizes to canned diced tomatoes to less conventional tomato products like bloody mary mix, the recalls have run the gamut of tomato products.