12 Big Mistakes Everyone Makes Eating At Pizza Buffets
Just the thought of an all-you-can-eat pizza buffet is enough to set pie lovers' hearts pounding. Paying one price to chow down on however much cheese, meat lovers, supreme, and sausage as you can possibly fit in your gullet? The pizza buffets that still exist in the restaurant world are one of the few spots you can count on for a filling meal that doesn't bend your credit card to the point of breaking. With the price posted prominently and a well-considered selection of dishes to dig into, the pizza buffet is the pinnacle of price-friendly dining, as long as you know the right way to make the approach.
It's too bad, then, that so many people make mistakes when eating at pizza buffets, missing out on opportunities and making missteps that may seem like no big deal but are actually pretty glaring faux pas. Despite the free fall spirit of a pizza buffet, there's actually a protocol that provides the best approach for any diner willing to dive into the buffet concept with the right mindset. From ensuring sanitary practices for both you and your fellow pizza eaters to making sure you get your money's worth, here are some of the biggest mistakes you can make when dining at pizza buffets and how you can remedy the situation to have the best experience possible.
1. Not getting a clean plate and new utensils every trip
There's a clear reason for the stack of plates and trays holding endless utensils at a pizza buffet: sanitation. Not knowing how long you may have spent between rounds, letting certain items sit on your plate then picking it up and going back for more could activate bacteria that shouldn't be tagging along on your all-you-can-eat carousel ride. When you deposit the used dishes and utensils and grab a new set, you have a much better chance of a healthy pizza buffet experience. It's a primary rule of all-you-can-eat buffet etiquette and one that shouldn't be overlooked.
Another reason to get in the habit is to enjoy the flavor of every round at the buffet without picking up residue from the previous round. A smear of white sauce remaining on your plate when you pick up sausage or pepperoni pizza next could lead to flavor confusion, which is obviously less of an issue than possible sanitation issues but can still prevent you from enjoying every bit of your pizza banquet. And of course, if you're choosing from various sections like a pasta or salad bar in addition to the pizza bar, having separate plates will prevent your food from mashing together, a phenomenon that can ruin your tastiest buffet moments.
2. Missing out on the salad bar
Being able to get in your fiber-friendly veggie count at a pizza buffet lets you feel better about indulging in the slices you won't be able to resist. If you frequent a pizza buffet that offers a selection of greens and veggies, you'd be wise to pile on a plate as a first course before digging into the richer selections you know are coming. Not only does this help you load up on the healthier fare before digging into premium pizzas, it also helps make your pizza buffet visit feel like a well-rounded meal. You may even find an expanded selection that includes pasta salad and coleslaw to add dimension to your pizza feast.
Something to be aware of: The salad bar is sometimes an extra option that comes at an additional cost. If you're looking for a one-price-one-visit experience at your chosen pizza buffet, you should definitely check ahead to make sure you get the salad as part of the base price. It's no fun to find surprise charges once you're on the premises, or even worse, appearing on your receipt when you pay for your pizza buffet admission. Once you know how your restaurant handles the greener side of the menu, you can dine with abandon knowing you're covered.
3. Forgetting to sample the appetizers
Some pizza buffets take advantage of the captive customer as a way to introduce appetizers that make the meal more complete. There's no reason not to incorporate these small bites into your plans, as long as you remember to pace yourself early on. If you happen to be at a pizza buffet like Cicis, where the service includes pasta, soups, or seafood, by all means take advantage of the opportunity to see what creative starters your buffet-style pizzeria has to offer.
There is a downside to covering the appetizers at some pizza buffets, particularly when these items add to the base price of the buffet. Your establishment of choice may feature a separate bar with the appetizer items or may even charge for each dish as an à la carte choice. Before you get your appetite raring to go, double-check the website menu to be sure your choice and buffet isn't going to break the bank and eliminate the financial benefit of choosing a pizza buffet in the first place.
4. Not requesting a fresh pie
Though many all-you-can-eat pizza buffets keep a close eye on the amount of time the pizzas spend under the heat lamps before being removed from the rotation, sometimes you happen upon a few slices that have aged out of their peak freshness. At these moments, it's not unexpected for customers to call out the need for a new pie, especially if it's one that you've been waiting to try but are afraid to sample a less than prime piece. In fact, by requesting a new set of pizzas when you see stock running low or drying out, you could end up being the hero of the day, taking charge of everybody's pizza enjoyment instead of just looking after your own. Everyone wins!
The good news about fresh pies is that most buffets keep a pretty good eye on the inventory to make sure fresh food is being circulated regularly. During peak business hours, pizza chefs and buffet attendees may become preoccupied with kitchen tasks and could take their eye off the counter just as customers are making their approach. Politely calling out that fresh food is needed will help both you and the restaurant enjoy peak pizza buffet performance while making the most of everyone's money.
5. Sticking to your favorite toppings
Of course, you're going to gravitate towards the toppings you find most appealing when you hit the pizza buffet; it's a given that your preferred pies are at the top of your list. But why not take advantage of new combinations while on your all-you-can-eat excursion? It's the perfect opportunity to taste test creations that twist the concept of a pizza into something more exciting than the usual cheese or pepperoni offerings.
That said, it isn't uncommon for pizza buffets to showcase only the simplest pies in the selection, sticking with straightforward options the staff knows patrons are sure to gobble up. In these instances, the choices are practically made for you. But if you find an array of creative pizzas designed to entice the more adventurous eater, it's your golden ticket to give them a try without paying extra for something you end up hating. And if there happen to be promotional occasions during which more inventive pies are offered, you can keep your eye out for those moments and plan your visit accordingly. With any luck, you'll get a taste of everything your chosen pizza buffet has to offer, including all the pizza toppings you haven't tried sitting side-by-side with the ones you know and love.
6. Not loading up to the max
Why would you ever pay for an all-you-can-eat pizza buffet if you weren't planning on eating all you can? You know there'll be plenty of pies making their way from the oven to the display case, so why not make the most of your visit by sampling as much as you can? Making sure to get your fill for the price of admission is pretty much the whole point, in addition to being what makes dining at a pizza buffet a great deal. Holding back when you still have room for a little more defeats the purpose of this dine-till-you're-done model.
Of course, all you can eat means different things to different people, and to get the most bang for your buck at the buffet, it's a good idea to start off slowly and make multiple visits to the counter. Gauge your appetite after every round to see if you have room for more, and if you're feeling a little full, maybe sit for a while and chat with your table mates until you have a little more space. Then, circle back around and see if anything new has joined the existing selections so you can start your sampling session all over again.
7. Taking more than you can eat
By the same token as not filling up to your limit, the possibility exists that you'll be taking too much food and leaving perfectly good leftovers on your plate. The amount of potential waste that comes from overloading before you know exactly how much you can handle can become colossal when you multiply your extras by the number of guests a pizza buffet entertains in the course of the day. It doesn't take long for all the uneaten food to become a problem.
A solid way to avoid picking up too much food is to underestimate what you'll be hungry for when you make your first approach. Try taking a slice or two of the most enticing pizzas so you get a taste of what looks best. Then, once your plate is empty, glide back over to the line and take a similar-size portion rather than letting your excitement for a second round get the better of you. Your experience may be complete after that, or you may want a little more, but at least you'll have kept your waste to a minimum.
8. Believing the buffet option is always available
Some pizza buffets offer lunch or dinner specials rather than a round-the-clock option, while others offer buffets as a familiar Pizza Hut-style lunch buffet or dinner-only option. Knowing ahead of time which option your chosen pizza buffet provides will keep you from wasting trips or spending more money than you expected when you find the buffet is closed and ordering from the fuller menu is your only possibility.
Anyone looking to take advantage of Mazzio's pizza buffet should be aware that it's a Saturday-night-only situation. If you happen to be in the market for a pizza buffet during lunchtime, Shakey's and Mountain Mike's both carve out midday hours with pizza buffets that reduce your dining expenses. Before you get your heart set on dropping by the pizza buffet in your area, check out the designation on the restaurant's website so you don't show up with your stomach growling only to be sent away grumbling.
9. Thinking pizza buffets are all fast food experiences
Maybe you have a mental image of what an all-you-can-eat pizza buffet is based on prior experience. But this doesn't mean that every restaurant offering a pizza buffet option adheres to the same format. In fact, there are several that provide a more premium experience as a one price meal in a clever attempt to elevate the pizza buffet concept. For the discerning diner who finds the usual pizza buffet a little too lackluster for the occasion, investigating the level of sophistication at other nearby buffets can help find one that's a little more elevated.
Just how fancy can a pizza buffet be? The spread offered by Delucca may be a pinnacle in the industry. In addition to premium pizza, diners can enjoy a selection of wine and accent their slices with such elevated creations as lobster bisque and wagyu meatballs topping gourmet pasta dishes. The downside of such a luxe location could be that the price is a bit higher than you might expect to pay at the pizza buffet. Provided you know what you're getting yourself into and you like the sound of a classier buffet meal, you can go into your bougie pizza buffet with your eyes as open as your appetite.
10. Overlooking discount opportunities
You might think that the one price for an all-you-can-eat pizza buffet is the peak of dining frugality, but there are better prices still that offer a discount on the usual cost and can make your experience even more budget friendly. One of the most prevalent forms of the pizza buffet discount is based on age; operations like Dempsey's Pizza offer a $10 senior special for patrons aged 55 and up on Tuesdays, as well as a $5 buffet special for children between the ages of 5 and 10 years. These sorts of price drops come in handy for larger groups and families looking to trim their expenses while enjoying the benefits of all-you-can-eat pizza.
Another easy way to slice a little off of your bill is to look for coupons or coupon codes offered by local establishments. These may appear online or they may arrive as a flyer or part of a post office box coupon collection. If enjoying a meal at a local pizza buffet is part of your dining prospects, take a look at websites for restaurants in your area and keep an eye on anything that passes through your mailbox that looks like a potential source of savings.
11. Forgetting that some pizza buffets have to-go options
Not every pizza buffet offers the possibility of taking home some of what you love, which makes a location that does have one a truly special eatery to put on your radar. Being able to pile up a takeout box of delicious discoveries you've made can be a special treat that helps you continue the pizza buffet experience at home, as well as reminding you why you might want to make future visits for more of the same.
An important distinction to make in the pizza buffet takeout concept is whether you can take food home after your visit or if a takeout purchase is a completely separate transaction. For example, Pizza Ranch offers a takeout special that comes with its own price and restrictions on how much food is included. Best practices would be to inquire with the pizza buffet you have in mind to see what they provide. Even if there isn't a takeout option, at least you'll know beforehand instead of having your heart set on heading home with your leftovers in tow.
12. Skipping dessert
The saying "there's always room for dessert" doesn't take into account the fact that eating all-you-can-eat pizza can close the gap you would have left for a sweet finishing dish. It would be a shame if you didn't pace yourself with the understanding that decadence awaits beyond the usual pizza and salad bar combo. And when everyone else in your party is zooming back over for sweets and treats, forgetting to pace yourself could leave you as the odd one out.
Though many times dessert at a pizza buffet will be traditional selections like cake, pudding, and soft serve, the more creative restaurants sometimes conjure up dessert pizzas to entice diners. These sweet pies play like an open-face pastry and feature fruit, frosting, and glazes like you'd find on your favorite cakes and donuts. You don't want to miss out on grabbing a slice or two of alternative pies at the end of your meal, so make sure your all-you-can-eat plans include a little stomach room for your final course.