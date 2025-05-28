Tucked Inside A Wyoming Steakhouse Is The State's Oldest Bar, Dating Back Over A Century

Featured on our list of the oldest steakhouses in America (a list that also includes Peter Luger's in Brooklyn and Charlie's Steakhouse in New Orleans), Miners and Stockmen's Steakhouse has the distinction of being the only restaurant in Hartville, Wyoming. Diners adore its selection of steaks — all derived from aged USDA Prime Black Angus beef (a common steakhouse menu term indicating high quality and excellent marbling) — as well as its tempting hand-crafted desserts, but this establishment has a very unique fixture that sets it apart even further.

The wooden back wall of the bar where patrons of Miners and Stockmen's Steakhouse enjoy alcoholic beverages dates back to 1862 and was originally constructed in Germany. According to legend, a quintet of German brewmaster brothers had the piece made in their honor, and the top of the bar still features carved renderings of the men's faces.

It took three separate conveyances (boat, train, and wagon) to transport the bar from its birthplace in Germany to the restaurant where it still stands. After arriving, the bar traveled around Wyoming a bit until it arrived at its current location in Hartville at some point in the early 1940s. Scott Harmon, co-owner of Miners and Stockmen's Steakhouse alongside wife Christine, told Cowboy State Daily in 2023 that a customer even claimed to have helped move the fixture, stating, "[The customer] said it was like 1942, or 1943, somewhere in there, and he helped roll it up the street."