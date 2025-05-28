Sonic Underwhelms With New Sweet Topped Lemonades

Few drinks embody the sweetness of summer quite like lemonade, which is why Sonic is releasing three new Sweet Topped Lemonades just in time for the start of the season. The newcomers — Classic, Strawberry, and Blueberry Lavender — feature all-natural lemonade topped with sweet cold foam. Warm weather and a cool drink are a nearly perfect combination, but toss in a good book alongside a good cause and you have the makings of a perfect summer day.

Each lemonade sold helps to fund Sonic's Limeades for Learning initiative, which takes proceeds from every drink, slush, and shake the chain sells and puts that money toward classroom support and teacher development in local schools. The drive-in is also partnering with First Book to distribute 100,000 books to students in need. You can learn more about both of these initiatives at foundation.sonicdrivein.com.

I made my way to my local Sonic the day these sweet sips became available exclusively in the Sonic app. Read on to find out if any of these new drinks should be part of your next order and, if so, which one reigns supreme as the next big summer treat.