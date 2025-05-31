The Hands Down Best New Costco Food Item Of 2025 (So Far)
Costco has introduced lots of tasty new foods in 2025, like single-serve Chicago-style pizza and rainbow-colored fruit pops. Where dessert is concerned, one item really stood out from the rest in terms of size and flavor, and as a result, it has captured the attention of the chain's loyal shoppers. Kirkland Signature's Strawberry Streusel Cheesecake is a massive dessert weighing in at 72 ounces, which yields 16 servings per container. The dessert's online price tag of $26.90 is a bit more palatable when factoring in its size, although the cheesecake is likely to be a little cheaper when purchased in-store.
This item, sure to become one of Costco's best shareable desserts, enhances the classic cheesecake filling with the addition of strawberry and streusel toppings, plus the sweet graham cracker pie crust holding the whole thing together. Bear in mind that Costco is big on holiday and seasonal items. That means there's no guarantee that the Strawberry Streusel Cheesecake will stick around beyond spring and summer. And because popular items tend to sell out quickly at the warehouse retail chain, you may want to pick up this product as soon as possible if you're a big cheesecake fan.
A dessert that lives up to its massive hype
To say that Costco foods are popular is quite an understatement. Just consider the cult following the chain's rotisserie chicken has developed to fully grasp how devoted Costco members are to the products sold at the store. While it's still too early to tell, Kirkland Signature's Strawberry Streusel Cheesecake may be approaching a similar legendary status, at least based on customer response so far. This product received glowing reviews on Reddit, with one person describing it as "light and fresh, not super rich like many cheesecakes" and likening the streusel topping to "bits of sugar cookie."
Over on Instagram, shoppers lucky enough to sample the dessert shared similar sentiments. As one commenter wrote, "I've already bought it twice. I can't stop eating it." Another person declared it "The best store bought strawberry cheesecake!" While the dessert is undeniably delicious, it has also received praise for being a bit tempered in terms of sweetness, which spares it from becoming overly cloying like many other cheesecakes. Its nicely balanced flavor also makes it a perfect staple for all kinds of summer events and gatherings.