The Hands Down Best New Costco Food Item Of 2025 (So Far)

Costco has introduced lots of tasty new foods in 2025, like single-serve Chicago-style pizza and rainbow-colored fruit pops. Where dessert is concerned, one item really stood out from the rest in terms of size and flavor, and as a result, it has captured the attention of the chain's loyal shoppers. Kirkland Signature's Strawberry Streusel Cheesecake is a massive dessert weighing in at 72 ounces, which yields 16 servings per container. The dessert's online price tag of $26.90 is a bit more palatable when factoring in its size, although the cheesecake is likely to be a little cheaper when purchased in-store.

This item, sure to become one of Costco's best shareable desserts, enhances the classic cheesecake filling with the addition of strawberry and streusel toppings, plus the sweet graham cracker pie crust holding the whole thing together. Bear in mind that Costco is big on holiday and seasonal items. That means there's no guarantee that the Strawberry Streusel Cheesecake will stick around beyond spring and summer. And because popular items tend to sell out quickly at the warehouse retail chain, you may want to pick up this product as soon as possible if you're a big cheesecake fan.