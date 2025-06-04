5 Best Items Fresh To Costco In June 2025
Whether you see summer as a time for rest and relaxation or you believe the season is best spent entertaining your friends and family, you have to have the right supplies. Fans of Costco take note, as the arrival of June heralds lots of new goodies on the warehouse retail chain's website. The store may be best known for its plentiful bulk groceries and Kirkland Signature exclusives, but it also carries some enticing specialty items ranging from tasty snacks to high-tech appliances.
We pulled together a list of the most appealing products, including savory Father's Day gifts, frozen drink makers, wine accessories, cookware, and pet care products. While there's no denying the fun of a Costco run (especially when you can squeeze in a trip to the food court to enjoy its selection of fast food-adjacent treats), the items featured here are all online exclusives. Items with this designation can only be procured from the website and can't be found in-store, so heading to your local Costco isn't necessary if you want to snag some of these outstanding June arrivals.
Hickory Farms Father's Day Savory Bites Crate
According to a 2021 Mashed poll, Hickory Farms holiday gift baskets reign supreme among our readers. And what better way to celebrate dear old dad on Father's Day (which lands on June 15 in 2025) than with a scrumptious Hickory Farms Father's Day Savory Bites Crate? Featuring an assortment of summer sausage, cheese, mustard, and other goodies, this sizable gift box retails for $59.99.
Ninja SLUSHi XL Professional Frozen Drink Maker
With the Ninja SLUSHi XL Professional Frozen Drink Maker, you can conveniently whip up a variety of frozen beverages right at home. From coffee drinks to slushies, this device offers an impressive 96-ounce capacity and features preset buttons for Frappe, Frozen Juice, Milkshake, Slush, and Spiked Slush. This summer, the Ninja SLUSHi XL, available for $329.99, can turn your home into a hub for frozen margarita cocktails and other seasonal drinks.
PureWine Purifiers
If you're concerned about histamines and sulfites in your wine, which some say can cause headaches and other issues, PureWine Purifiers claim to help people enjoy their favorite vinos without incurring unwanted health effects. Each pack retails for $63.99 and contains 32 Eco-Wands to filter histamines and sulfites. These wands also claim to improve the taste of wine that's been opened and has since oxidized.
Tramontina Covered Casserole, Dosa Tawa, & Tadka Set
A lack of tadka (the process of tempering spices in hot oil) is one of the common mistakes people make when cooking Indian cuisine. Costco has an ideal way to perfect your Indian dishes with its Tramontina Covered Casserole, Dosa Tawa, & Tadka Set, which comes with a 6.5-quart stainless steel cooking vessel, plus stainless steel tawa and tadka pans (tawa pans are used for cooking dosa, which is a type of crispy pancake). You can snag this 3-piece set for the sensible price of $94.99.
Catit Pixi Fountain
Proving that Costco has something for every member of the household, the Catit Pixi Fountain offers an adorable way to keep your favorite feline (or felines) sufficiently hydrated. Priced at $37.99, this high-tech fountain features LED indicators to alert you when your cat's water reserves are running low. It also offers auto-shutdown and comes in two attractive colors, green and white.