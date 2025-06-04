5 Best Items Fresh To Costco In June 2025

Whether you see summer as a time for rest and relaxation or you believe the season is best spent entertaining your friends and family, you have to have the right supplies. Fans of Costco take note, as the arrival of June heralds lots of new goodies on the warehouse retail chain's website. The store may be best known for its plentiful bulk groceries and Kirkland Signature exclusives, but it also carries some enticing specialty items ranging from tasty snacks to high-tech appliances.

We pulled together a list of the most appealing products, including savory Father's Day gifts, frozen drink makers, wine accessories, cookware, and pet care products. While there's no denying the fun of a Costco run (especially when you can squeeze in a trip to the food court to enjoy its selection of fast food-adjacent treats), the items featured here are all online exclusives. Items with this designation can only be procured from the website and can't be found in-store, so heading to your local Costco isn't necessary if you want to snag some of these outstanding June arrivals.