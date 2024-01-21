Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Indian Food

Indian food encompasses a range of food types, ingredients, cooking styles, and dishes. So, if you're trying to make it at home with just a little bit of knowledge, it's natural that it can seem overwhelming. There are plenty of common mistakes that many people make when cooking Indian food, as well as misconceptions about the cuisine.

We're serious about cooking, so we want to help you make the best Indian food you can by avoiding these frequent missteps. From using curry powder in place of traditional spice blends to making substitutions that end up ruining your dish, there are a lot of potential mistakes to make.

We spoke to five experts in Indian cooking, including chefs and food bloggers, to give us insider information on Indian cooking. After interviewing them, we used their advice to distill the 14 major mistakes that people make when cooking Indian food. Learn how to avoid these problems, and you'll soon be making the best Indian food of your life.