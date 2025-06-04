How Many Times Has Christopher Kimball Been Married?

Being married to a public figure like Christopher Kimball means keeping your personal life private can be quite difficult. However, there's absolutely no public information about his first wife except for the fact that they were married. Her identity and details about their marriage have likely been able to stay hidden from the world due to the fact that they married and divorced well before he joined "America's Test Kitchen."

All we know is that Christopher Kimball was born on June 5, 1951, and he married his second wife in 1987 when he was 36 years old. After factoring in some time to date and get engaged, it's safe to estimate that his first marriage could've happened at any point throughout his 20s or even his early 30s if the marriage was short-lived.

Unfortunately, the internet has no record of her name or how long the two were together. There are also no reports of the couple having kids together, which would've made their split easier.