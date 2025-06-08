The Dangerous Reason This Store-Brand Marinara Sauce Was Recalled Will Leave You Stunned

Jarred marinara sauce isn't just a grocery store staple — it's also a major time saver when you're craving your favorite pasta dish. While it's definitely a no-fuss ingredient, the process for producing store-bought marinara sauce comes with pitfalls. One of these is the possibility of inedible items accidentally making their way into the mix.

That's precisely what occurred in 2005 when Acme-brand marinara sauce (produced by Albertsons, Inc.) was recalled due to the presence of foreign materials believed to be glass and plastic. Ranking among the biggest marinara sauce recalls in U.S. history, approximately 34,534 pounds of product was recalled and destroyed after the contamination was uncovered.

It's not clear how the foreign objects ended up in the sauce to begin with. In many instances, this common food-safety issue results from problems or malfunctions during manufacturing, which can deposit foreign objects like machinery components and other items into the food being processed. Additionally, it's unclear whether any injuries or adverse effects resulted from the issue. This lack of information might be good news, though, as serious injuries and loss of life would have been covered extensively at the time of the recall.