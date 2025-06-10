The Million-Pound Potato Recall That Went International

Recalls are never good news for food companies. Some, however, are worse than others, and that would almost certainly include ones where the weight of products being recalled reaches seven figures and spans a wide swath of the globe. Unfortunately, that was exactly the trouble that faced food maker Lamb Weston, Inc. in 2022.

In August of that year, the company voluntarily recalled a stunning 1,087,200 pounds of hash brown potato products sold under the Alexia Organic, Great Value (Walmart), and Sprouts brands. The company made this significant move after discovering that the product could be contaminated by Listeria, a relatively common culprit in the biggest frozen food recalls in U.S. history. Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious illnesses among older and pregnant people or those with compromised immune systems. It can also lead to unpleasant effects in others, such as gastrointestinal issues, fever, chills, or other flu-like symptoms.

In addition to hitting stores across the U.S., the recall also affected hash browns sold in a dozen other countries. These included neighbors like Canada and Mexico as well as farther nations like China, Japan, and Singapore.