The Costco Frozen Breakfast Sandwich That Leaves A Lot To Be Desired

Costco shoppers are pretty appreciative of the chain's Kirkland Signature brand. Along with the impressive quality of these private-label goods, most Kirkland Signature products are super affordable since they don't incur the same marketing and packaging fees as name-brand items. However, not all Costco exclusives rise to the lofty expectations people have set for the Kirkland brand.

Featured on our list of Costco-branded breakfast items that were major failures, the Kirkland Signature breakfast sandwich was arguably intended to be a dupe for the double-smoked bacon, cheddar, and egg sandwich from Starbucks. Sadly, the Kirkland sandwich was disappointing in terms of flavor and texture, a sentiment shared by many people who have purchased the product.

According to reviews on the Costco website, some shoppers feel this product has undergone a distinct change since its release in November 2024. One reviewer claimed, "They have cheapened the product to save a buck. The cheese is gross, the bacon is nonexistent and the croissant is pitiful." Another person wrote, "I use to buy 3-4 boxes of these a month ... However, they recently changed their recipe; you get hardly any bacon, instead of a thick egg patty you now get a thin sheet of egg, and weird textured cheese." Costco has never explicitly remarked upon the perceived decline of its breakfast sandwich, though it is common for companies to reformulate products or tweak recipes in order to cut costs.