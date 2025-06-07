The Costco Frozen Breakfast Sandwich That Leaves A Lot To Be Desired
Costco shoppers are pretty appreciative of the chain's Kirkland Signature brand. Along with the impressive quality of these private-label goods, most Kirkland Signature products are super affordable since they don't incur the same marketing and packaging fees as name-brand items. However, not all Costco exclusives rise to the lofty expectations people have set for the Kirkland brand.
Featured on our list of Costco-branded breakfast items that were major failures, the Kirkland Signature breakfast sandwich was arguably intended to be a dupe for the double-smoked bacon, cheddar, and egg sandwich from Starbucks. Sadly, the Kirkland sandwich was disappointing in terms of flavor and texture, a sentiment shared by many people who have purchased the product.
According to reviews on the Costco website, some shoppers feel this product has undergone a distinct change since its release in November 2024. One reviewer claimed, "They have cheapened the product to save a buck. The cheese is gross, the bacon is nonexistent and the croissant is pitiful." Another person wrote, "I use to buy 3-4 boxes of these a month ... However, they recently changed their recipe; you get hardly any bacon, instead of a thick egg patty you now get a thin sheet of egg, and weird textured cheese." Costco has never explicitly remarked upon the perceived decline of its breakfast sandwich, though it is common for companies to reformulate products or tweak recipes in order to cut costs.
Tips for enhancing Costco's lackluster breakfast sandwich
In a head-to-head battle between Costco and Starbucks breakfast sandwiches, we named Starbucks as the clear winner in terms of quality. Costco's version, however, is undeniably cheaper, even when you factor in cost fluctuations between different locations. Generally, a single double-smoked bacon, cheddar, and egg Sandwich from Starbucks will run you anywhere between $5 and $8 depending on your location, while Costco offers an 8-count box of sandwiches for $19.29, which works out to roughly $2.41 per sandwich. That's a pretty tempting bargain for fans of the Starbucks breakfast sandwich who are on a budget.
If you want to take advantage of these cost savings while still enjoying a satisfying meal, there are steps you can take to boost the quality of Costco's convenient and cheap Kirkland Signature breakfast sandwich. For instance, the back of the package lists the air fryer as the preferred heating method, as the appliance is likely to achieve a crispier result than the microwave.
You can also elevate the ingredients' flavor by using the right condiments. Taking inspiration from the Starbucks breakfast sandwich, sriracha adds a tempered sweet heat to foods, which is punctuated by pleasant notes of garlic. If you're looking for a different type of heat, horseradish sauce is a creamy, peppery condiment that should complement the smoky flavors of Costco's breakfast sandwich nicely.