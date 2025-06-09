9 Canned Meat Myths Everyone Keeps Falling For

Protein is the building block for conceptualizing meals for many of us. If you are short on time and can't cook meat on the fly, you likely have tried ready-made options that can be reheated to get that protein in. What may not come immediately to mind on a day-to-day basis is using canned meat. Not only are there more options than the popular canned meat SPAM, but the shelf-stable varieties of meat are ready to be consumed immediately, without firing up the grill or oven.

Whether it be canned tuna or seafood for salad, or chicken for a shortcut casserole, you would be surprised at how easy it can be to add protein to your meal without the lengthy cook time (and for a nominal price). However, canned meat has gotten a bad reputation for one reason or another. We found out the truth behind the myths about canned meat that are widely believed and have been so for years. Read on to become armed with knowledge as you find inspiration for your next meal in the pantry aisles of your grocery store.