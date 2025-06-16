These Seafood Stuffed Peppers Are The Upgrade Your Dinner Needs

Versatile and vibrant, stuffed peppers are a wonderfully crowd-pleasing dish that provide the perfect opportunity to experiment with different textures and flavors. We often see the colorful bell peppers filled with ground beef and Mexican-inspired seasonings, but if you're looking for a new way to enjoy this wholesome dish, we've got just the recipe. These seafood stuffed peppers, brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, bring heaps of savory, briny deliciousness. Stuffed with both crab meat and shrimp, as well as fluffy white rice, aromatic onion, and a beautifully balanced selection of seasonings, these peppers feel fantastically wholesome. And of course, a layer of gooey melted cheese scattered atop each, fully-loaded pepper half is an absolute must.

There's definitely something satisfying about turning the humble bell pepper into a pleasing little boat, and prepping them in this way is a great hack for getting kids to eat their veggies, too. You can serve the peppers up either as a light dinner or hearty side dish, since they'll pair seamlessly with an array of savory delights, from salads and soups to steak or salmon.