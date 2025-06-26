Old-School Ice Cream Shops That Sadly Vanished

Nothing tops off a good meal like a sweet treat. In fact, we love ice cream so much that we rounded up the best shops in each state for a dessert road trip! In the summer months, the odds of finding a line out the door at ice cream joints are pretty high. It isn't necessarily about the ice cream itself (though obviously the quality of ice cream is very important). Sure, you could go to the grocery store and pick up a carton of your ice cream brand of choice, but you would be missing the experience of going to a shop devoted to the frozen treat.

Many of us have fond memories of going with family or friends to the local ice cream haunt, where the staff knows your name and order by heart. Ice cream parlors were once gathering places where teens wanted to be seen, families joined to make memories, or the older generation, "kids at heart," went to satisfy a sweet tooth and get a glimpse of the past.

Luckily, there are some old-school ice cream parlors still out there. But many have shuttered their doors for a variety of reasons, ranging from rising competition, corporate buy-outs, or just a sign of the times. We took a walk down memory lane to explore some once-popular old-school ice cream shops that sadly are no longer open.