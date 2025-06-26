Old-School Ice Cream Shops That Sadly Vanished
Nothing tops off a good meal like a sweet treat. In fact, we love ice cream so much that we rounded up the best shops in each state for a dessert road trip! In the summer months, the odds of finding a line out the door at ice cream joints are pretty high. It isn't necessarily about the ice cream itself (though obviously the quality of ice cream is very important). Sure, you could go to the grocery store and pick up a carton of your ice cream brand of choice, but you would be missing the experience of going to a shop devoted to the frozen treat.
Many of us have fond memories of going with family or friends to the local ice cream haunt, where the staff knows your name and order by heart. Ice cream parlors were once gathering places where teens wanted to be seen, families joined to make memories, or the older generation, "kids at heart," went to satisfy a sweet tooth and get a glimpse of the past.
Luckily, there are some old-school ice cream parlors still out there. But many have shuttered their doors for a variety of reasons, ranging from rising competition, corporate buy-outs, or just a sign of the times. We took a walk down memory lane to explore some once-popular old-school ice cream shops that sadly are no longer open.
Farrell's Ice Cream Parlor
Farrell's Ice Cream Parlor dates back to its first location, which opened in Portland, Oregon, in 1963. Farrell's was fondly known for its over-the-top ice cream sundaes and late 1800s theme, complete with a piano player and large candy shop selection. An old Farrell's menu lists some of its iconic Belly Buster offerings, like the Pig's Trough, which was served in a trough, and the Pike's Peak sundae, which included a mountain of five different ice cream flavors, a marshmallow glacier, and a valley of bananas and strawberries below.
Farrell's fans recount the parlor as a popular birthday celebration spot, with dessert presented to the table by employees with drums and noisemakers in a loud procession. Also ingrained in fans' minds is the massive Zoo sundae, which required employee participation to carry it out on a stretcher accompanied by the sound of sirens.
After being taken over by Marriott in the early 1970s, Farrell's expanded to more than 100 locations. However, it was sold to a California-based investor group in the late '80s, and locations started closing in the 1990s, leaving only a handful standing. After a small resurgence in the early 2000s, the last location closed in Brea, California, in 2019. For now, we will have to get our ice cream in shops with less fanfare.
Steve's Ice Cream
Steve's Ice Cream Parlor started in Somerville, Massachusetts, in 1973. Steve's Ice Cream had a big following thanks to its gourmet ice cream, which had a lower air content that gave it a rich, creamy texture that customers coveted. The owner, Steve Herrell, introduced "mix-ins" like crushed up cookies and assorted candies (Heath Bars were one of the originals) to be sprinkled over the ice cream on the spot. He eventually created new flavors by incorporating the mix-ins directly into the ice cream.
Fans on social media platforms discuss how they would wait in line even in the winter for Steve's Ice Cream, and shared fond memories of listening to music from a player piano while passing the time. The long lines are depicted in old photos of locations, like the one in Davis Square.
Steve's Ice Cream was sold in 1977 and it became a national chain for years. The franchises were eventually closed after being sold in the '90s. If you are lamenting for Steve's Ice Cream of the past, we have good news for you. Although the chain is gone, Steve opened a shop in Northampton called Herrell's Ice Cream, which is still serving innovative ice cream today, even though Steve has retired.
Howard Johnson's Ice Cream Shops
Many of us remember the Howard Johnson's hotels on family road trips (or even the iconic motor lodges of the '60s). It has also been called America's first giant restaurant chain, but Howard Johnson actually started off as an ice cream purveyor in the '20s, with three shops along the Massachusetts coast, only open in the summer. The ice cream was known for its higher butterfat content and its use of natural ingredients, resulting in a sweet taste and creamier consistency. Johnson used syrups to create dozens of flavors that had people lining up for more, like pistachio, butterscotch, and coconut. Hot dogs and sandwiches were added as more locations popped up along highways in New England, with 25 by 1935.
Eventually, Howard Johnson's became affordable full-service restaurants with easy-to-spot bright orange roofs, and continued to offer 28 flavors of ice cream. The evolution continued into motor lodges, then hotels, before being sold to Marriott in 1985. The last Howard Johnson's restaurant in Lake George, New York, closed in 2022, marking the end of a nearly 100-year restaurant chain era. You may still see some Howard Johnson hotels operating under the Wyndham brand; however, the vibrant roof and ice cream assortment are just memories now.
Brigham Ice Cream
This Boston-area ice cream shop is one for the history books. Edward Brigham started selling candy and ice cream he made in the back of his Newton Highlands store in 1914. The ice cream became so popular that police had to monitor the crowds outside the shop. Maybe the lines were due to the notably large scoop sizes, or because the ice cream was just that good.
Eventually, Brigham opened dozens of additional stores and an ice cream manufacturing plant. The chain continued to grow into the 1980s, also selling sandwiches, before going bankrupt in 2008 and closing most of its locations. The last holdout shuttered its doors in 2013, but you can still get a taste of the Brigham ice cream at select grocery stores throughout New England. Some Brigham Ice Cream purists claim it's just not the same as they remember in the shop. Whether that's true or not, it's safe to say that Brigham's Ice Cream had a big following. Fans share fond memories of enjoying the "Big Dig" flavor, aka vanilla topped with hot fudge, and the Raspberry Lime Rickey from the soda fountain.
Bischoff's
Albert Bischoff founded Bischoff in Manhattan in the 1890s, but most fans remember the Teaneck, New Jersey, location on Cedar Lane, which opened in 1934. Bischoff's was a staple in the Teaneck community for 90 years. It was owned by five generations of the family throughout its tenure. After crowdfunding and trying out a new concept for a summer popup in 2023, the family decided to shutter its shop doors. The closure was as emotional for the owners as for the customers, with the Bischoff family saying in part, on a social media post, "Bischoff's has been everything to us. YOU have been everything to us — every kid who first tasted ice cream in our shop, every couple on a first date, everyone who came here for a celebration, or because they needed something sweet in a painful time."
The old-school ice cream joint was known for its homey atmosphere and central role in the community, proven by all the fans recounting their Bischoff's memories. What's not to love about huge ice cream sundaes topped with fresh whipped cream, chopped pecans, and homemade pound cake, drizzled with hot fudge and butterscotch?
Alaskaland
This Pennsylvania ice cream parlor had a shorter run than some of the others on our list, but its time was certainly memorable. A trio of owners opened Alaskaland in 1970 in Altoona, as an homage to a shop they visited on a 1969 trip to Alaska, eventually expanding to Harrisburg before closing the original location in 1973. The Old Fashioned Ice Cream Parlor was outfitted in an early American/Western theme, from the decor to the waiters' uniforms.
Alaskaland closed in 1988 but the memories live on, thanks to birthday parties and celebrations galore that were held there. Fans remember a ragtime-playing Nickelodeon (now housed at a local historical mansion) and hanging animal mounts and furs. The ice cream sundaes were described as outrageous — one was a giant banana split tower called Mount McKinley. Another popular pick was the Aleutian Volcano, an ice cream fountain topped with a fire, and a circus-themed sundae with souvenir plastic animals that could serve up to 10 people. The big sundaes came with quite the fanfare, as some fans recall servers parading out the banana split tower with sparklers. Customers enjoyed a fun, lively environment at Alaskaland with unforgettable memories.
The Frieze
Ice cream is certainly a necessity in Florida, where temperatures run hot. Because of that, there are tons of ice cream shops throughout the Sunshine State. But The Frieze in Miami Beach, known for its ice cream and sorbet, earned its spot as an integral part of the community starting with its 1986 opening. It continued to grow to multiple locations before its closure in 2024. "The Frieze has been more than just an ice cream shop — it has become a cherished part of this vibrant community, a place where memories were made and joy was shared," the owners wrote on Facebook ahead of its closure. Locals recounted strolling into the Michigan Avenue location after dinner or a movie, and local celebrities like Gloria Estefan and Shakira were known to stop by for a scoop.
After outcry from the community about the closure, good news for The Frieze fans popped up: Another ice cream shop came to fill the void. The Ice Cream Factory has two new owners (with the previous Frieze owners signed on as advisors), as well as the former ice cream maker who worked at The Frieze for 14 years, dishing out the beloved old recipes. Now you can find favorites like Cappuccino Chip ice cream or Champagne gelato, as well as new twists on classics and non-dairy offerings like a rich chocolate sorbet.
Bresler's 33 Ice Cream Shops
Bresler's 33 Ice Cream Shops was a Chicago favorite in the Hyde Park neighborhood, but grew throughout the Midwest and down the coast to Florida. It was founded in 1927 by William J. Bresler and was known for its unique selection. An old Bresler's menu listed inventive flavors like Bubble Gum, Marshmallow Mint, Licorice Voo-Doo, Mr. K (which sparked conversation as to ingredients), as well as traditional options like Chocolate Chip and various sherbets. Bresler also dipped into the burger business, opening Henry's Hamburgers in the 1950s. It didn't stand the test of time, but Bresler's 33 Ice Cream did.
In fact, Bresler's had 300 locations before it was sold in 1987 and renamed to Bresler's Ice Cream. The chain added frozen yogurt in 1990 to keep up with the new trends, and was eventually rebranded to YogenFruz by 2007. But Bresler's will long be remembered for offering a great atmosphere where you could try out 33 ice cream flavors until you found your favorite.
C.C. Brown's
C.C. Brown's had a long history in Los Angeles and was even featured in movies. The shop was known to be popular with the stars — some were rumored to have worked there (like Bob Hope), while celebrities like Marlon Brando and Joan Crawford were seen enjoying a treat. Named after the founder, Clarence Clifton Brown, the shop got its start in downtown LA in 1906, but operated from 1929 to 1996 at its Hollywood Boulevard location. C.C. Brown's claim to fame, other than its star-studded clientele, is being the shop that invented the hot fudge sundae. Just as iconic as the dessert itself were the shop's mahogany booths and pink leather seats.
Brown sold the shop in 1963 but continued serving stars and tourists searching for stars until 1996. Fans of all ages recount family memories of stopping at the shop for celebrations or to sample the thick hot fudge. The shop's legacy lives on today with a historical Hollywood landmark at the site, noting it as the birthplace of the hot fudge sundae. And if you are jonesing for C.C. Brown's original hot fudge, you can still find it at Lawry's Beverly Hills' location in a massive vanilla ice cream sundae with toasted almonds and whipped cream.
Rumpelmayer's
Another classic posh ice cream shop was Rumpelmayer's in New York City. Austrian confectioner Anton Rumpelmayer opened shops in Germany, London, the French Riviera, and Paris before the cafe was brought overseas to New York City. The cafe and ice cream parlor combination was located in the Hotel St. Moritz on Central Park South for decades until the hotel's closure in 1998.
Rumpelmayer's atmosphere was unique, as its decor included Egyptian-motif mosaics, pink walls, and stuffed animals throughout the room. It was a popular spot for the upscale crowd after visits to the zoo and kids' birthday parties, as well as for lunches and afternoon teas. Critics raved about the sundaes served with rich hot fudge on the side, as well as the ice cream with specialty toppings, like candied chestnuts and strawberries with orange liqueur.
Though Rumpelmayer's has been closed since the hotel was renovated and reopened as a Ritz-Carlton, its legacy lives on in its European locations. Fans recount fond memories at Rumpelmayer's, like anniversaries, lavish lunches with older family members, or breaks spent there while working at the nearby Radio City Music Hall.