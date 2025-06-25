The Best Old-School Pasta Sauces That Aren't Marinara

Pasta is the go-to for so many home cooks because it's fast and versatile. It works for an easy weeknight meal, but you can also dress it up and turn it into a fancy dish. It's great for single servings or large potluck dinners — and even the pickiest eaters almost always like pasta.

To top these dishes, pasta sauces are usually simple to make and easy on the grocery budget (don't worry, we won't tell anyone if you just grab a jar from the store to make meal prep even easier). But if you're getting tired of the same old marinara sauce on your favorite pasta, keep reading, because we've got a list of pasta sauces that you might not be so familiar with.

The truth about marinara sauce is that it's great, of course. But if you don't like tomatoes or just want something different, there are so many other options, ranging from herby to spicy to cheesy. For some inspiration, we went vintage to find sauces that our grandparents kept on their dinner rotation, and ones you might find in neighborhood Italian restaurants that have been around forever. Here are some of the best old-school pasta sauces that you need to try, which can be used in a variety of unique pasta recipes.