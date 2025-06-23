The Best New Frozen Foods Costco Customers Are Raving About So Far In 2025
Like virtually all other aspects of the warehouse chain, the freezer aisles at Costco are enormous. Health-minded customers, for instance, can find plenty of different kinds of organic fruits, fish filets, precooked veggies, and other ingredients well suited for nutritious meals. Customers looking for frozen treats can find plenty of those too, from a frozen Detroit-style pizza Costco customers are obsessed with, to whole cheesecakes, and much, much more.
While some regular shoppers just stick to their go-tos, plenty of Costco devotees are always on the lookout for new items. The numerous big changes to Costco in 2025 alone are emblematic of the fact the warehouse chain is perpetually open to novelty, including copious products constantly hitting the shelves of warehouses nationwide. Of course, not everything Costco stocks is a hit, and customers are typically not shy about sharing negative feedback when they feel it's warranted. On the other hand, many of those same customers are quick to heap praise on new products of particularly high quality.
Based on discussions among Costco shoppers online — on Reddit predominately, as well as Instagram — the following are the best frozen food items to debut in Costco warehouses through roughly the first half of 2025.
Italpizza Wood Fired Margherita Pizza
The frozen pizza section at Costco differs quite a bit from the DiGiornos and Tombstones of a standard grocery store. Bolstering the chain's selection in 2025 was the debut of the Italpizza brand Wood Fired Margherita Pizza, sold in packs of three at around a $15 price point. At the forefront of the product's branding is its Italian-ness, including prominent text reading "product of Italy," as well as a style that sort of splits the difference between an American pizza and a more European Neapolitan pizza recipe.
One Redditor started a thread dedicated to how much they enjoyed their Italpizza, praising its crust, value, and the fact it left them feeling less encumbered after eating than Costco's Motor City Pizza Co. products. While not every commenter in the thread replied positively, a fair number of users familiar with the product likewise had great things to say about the crust in particular. Reddit user guansalsa even shared a method they used to enhance the Margherita pizza. "Honestly really enjoyed it too," they wrote. "Added the low sodium salami cut into pieces, anchovies, grated parmesan, and a drizzle of olive oil ..."
Kirkland Extra-Crispy French Fries
Costco's Kirkland label is one of its secret weapons — name brands are often hiding behind Costco's popular Kirkland products, but they're typically lower in price than those actual brands. As much as Costco seems to sell everything under the sun under a Kirkland label, the warehouse didn't produce its own frozen fries heading into 2025. Maybe it just took some time to come up with a quality fry recipe, because the Kirkland Extra-Crispy French Fries that debuted in early 2025 are good enough to earn a spot on the Mashed list of the best new foods Costco has dropped in 2025.
On the Costco subreddit, one user started a thread to share how much they enjoyed these Kirkland fries. They claimed to have tried plenty of frozen french fry products and found Kirkland's to be a standout, coming out of the air fryer akin to fries from a restaurant. Plus, as is typically the case for Kirkland items, they're sold at a competitive price point. Reddit user Reasonable_Youth4723 was one of numerous commenters to echo the original poster's sentiment: "My 12 year old couldn't stop talking about how good these fries are ... 16 minutes in the air fryer later, and I was agreeing with him!"
Wow Bao Steamed Buns
While the scope of this phenomenon likely varies depending on a given warehouse's location, active Costco shoppers may well have noticed an influx of Asian food products in recent years. Standing out among some of the frozen items new in 2025 are Wow Bao's steamed buns. Technically, Wow Bao soft launched its bulkier, Costco-optimized bags of bao at the end of 2024, but it was in 2025 that they started to become more widely available — albeit still limited to a selection of six Western states.
Customers who prefer classic flavors can choose between Teriyaki Chicken, Chinese-style BBQ Pork, and Mongolian-style Spicy Beef options. Meanwhile, seekers of the unconventional can opt instead for a bag of Cheeseburger Bao. A Reddit user dedicated a thread to the fact they initially thought a cheeseburger-flavored bao seemed off-putting, but they ended up enjoying the sample enough to bring a bag home. Numerous commenters shared their love for Wow Bao's products, including Reddit user hivizdiver, who is a fan of the Cheeseburger Bao in particular. "We've tried the other flavors before and were always impressed," they wrote. "Don't recall seeing the cheeseburger one until yesterday, and after trying it we both agreed we were really surprised at how good it was. The pickle is a really nice touch."
MìLà Dan Dan Noodles
Another standout savory Asian dish among Costco's new 2025 frozen food offerings is MìLà Dan Dan Noodles. Each package contains a bag of noodles that must be prepared in boiling water, as well as a spicy sauce made with chili oil and ground pork. After heating the sauce, it's served with the cooked noodles for a simple, flavorful entree. Some customers might recognize the MìLà brand for its xiao long bao that ranks among the frozen dumplings you should buy, but it produces a few Chinese-style noodles and even a couple ice cream flavors too.
In celebration of how much they liked their MìLà Dan Dan noodles, one Reddit user started a thread lacking further detail but making their enjoyment of the noodles plenty clear. For what it's worth, most commenters with good things to say about the product mentioned that they found the noodles to be at their best after adding some additional ingredients. Reddit user A1exZand3R was one such commenter. "Incredible flavor," they wrote. "Was skeptical at first as noodles don't seem to be a good serving size. Cooked up they shape up nicely. The sauce is [a] strong flavor. I highly recommend adding some mix-ins (especially that new shredded steak). 10/10 Will buy regularly."
Golden Platter Cheddar & Jalapeño Chicken Nacho Stuff'd Bites
The frozen food aisle can be a boon for healthy eating, including produce frozen at peak freshness and offered at a lower price point than unfrozen alternatives. But also on those same frozen shelves are some of the trashiest, tastiest Franken-foods conceivable. One decidedly unhealthy but inevitably delicious savory treat among Costco's new frozen items in 2025 is the Golden Platter brand Cheddar & Jalapeño flavored Chicken Nacho Stuff'd Bites. As the name makes pretty clear, each Stuff'd Bite is a breaded mess of chicken, jalapeño, and cheese. To deliver more fully on the theme, each bite is even shaped like a tortilla chip.
One Reddit thread about the Stuff'd Bites describes them as similar in vibe to a Wendy's chicken nugget, but with a spicy Mexican flavor. Amidst a few comments praising the product's deliciousness — many noting its lack of nutritiousness — a Reddit user described the Stuff'd Bites as neither cheesy nor nacho-like, but still tasty. "This is a very tender formed-meat-patty type of chicken nugget," they wrote. "As formed-meat-patty nuggets go, they seem really high quality. The jalapeños are not in the background; it's a very jalapeño-ey flavor without being too spicy. Obviously this is subjective but for me the spice level is perfect."
Foppen Smoked Salmon Bagels
First thing's first: A frozen smoked salmon bagel probably sounds a little strange. A good bagel with lox from a restaurant may use a warm bagel — or it may not — but smoked salmon and cream cheese are typically served cold. The Foppen brand dropped a four-pack of smoked salmon bagel sandwiches at Costco in early 2025, and against all odds, the product is solid. Prepared in the oven, the bagel component comes out soft and tender rather than excessively chewy like a poorer quality oven bagel would. The cream cheese, meanwhile, is more akin to garlic butter than traditional cream cheese, so it doesn't develop a weird texture in the oven either. Finally, the warm smoked salmon just outright tastes good, lacking much fishiness in its rich, salty flavor.
This item has garnered some attention from Costco-focused social media accounts, like discovering_costco on Instagram and hype_dworld on TikTok. The latter user's review of the Foppen Smoked Salmon Bagels is simple but testament to their surprising quality. "Lox and cream cheese so good!!!" they wrote.
Fujiya Strawberry Sponge Cake
Perhaps even more alluring than any given freezer aisle's assortment of pizzas, dumplings, and Franken-snacks is its wide variety of desserts. One of the standouts of Costco's new frozen dessert items in 2025 is a whole Strawberry Sponge Cake produced by Japanese desserts company Fujiya. Each cake nets 1.7 pounds, coming in a little smaller than, say, a standard birthday cake. Out of the box, it's pre-cut and separated by paper barriers into 10 slices.
On Reddit, user kawi-bawi-bo rated the Fujiya Strawberry Sponge Cake a perfect 10 out of 10, praising its spongy consistency, the quality of the whipped cream topping, its balanced level of sweetness, and value. According to their post, the $18.69 price point in Fremont, California, is about half of what a comparable cake would cost at a local bakery. Most commenters had yet to try the cake, but were near-universally wishing they had the opportunity. Meanwhile, in the comments of an Instagram video similarly calling the cake a "must buy," user egowc echoed the widespread praise for its quality. "I just had a slice today and it's really really good!" they wrote, "So light and cream and not too sweet."
Afters Ube Brownie Ice Cream Bars
Afters is a California-based ice cream brand that operates scoop shops, produces streetwear-inspired merch, and distributes ice cream pints to grocery stores. Bolstering its diverse range of products are prepackaged ice cream bars. Costco sells at least two flavors, with its so-called Cookie Monster — the brand's signature blue-dyed, cookie-loaded vanilla flavor — popping up in stores back in 2023. New to Costco warehouses in 2025 are Ube Brownie flavored Afters Ice Cream Bars. The product's label describes each Ube Brownie bar as a blend of "milk & cream, sweet ube, brownie chunks, [and] star potential."
In one of multiple Reddit threads dedicated to the Afters Ube Brownie Ice Cream Bars, user DKHawky simply called them "addicting" and inspired an impassioned discussion of their quality. For what its worth, many commenters claimed that the bars are lacking in ube, but taste pretty great regardless. In another Reddit thread, a satisfied cutomer recounted how they became a mainstay in their home freezer. In response, Reddit user ResonatingHarmony shared that they had the same experience. "Just bought these last Friday and they lasted until Sunday. Going to be going back this weekend to buy another box (or 2.)," they wrote.
Angie's Boom Chicka Pop Strawberry Almond & Cream Bars
If the Angie's Boom Chicka Pop brand sounds familiar, it's most likely for its health-oriented popcorn products, ranging from microwavable buttered popcorn to bags of premade kettle corn. But Boom Chicka Pop is no longer just a popcorn company, now producing Strawberry Almond & Cream ice cream bars as well. From the looks of it, their 2025 arrival at Costco marks the retail debut of Boom Chicka Pop ice cream — there's virtually no evidence of the product on the company's website or social media, and all documentation of its existence seem to specifically be of the Strawberry Almond & Cream flavor at Costco warehouses.
Shortly after its arrival on Costco's freezer shelves, a Reddit user started a thread devoted to just how much they enjoyed this product. While some commenters simply recounted that they were unhappy to learn the ice cream bars left their local Costco, a couple replies echoed the original poster's enthusiasm. Reddit user Little-Choice-8999, for example, shouted out how especially good they taste relative to their caloric value. "They are soooooo good!!" they wrote. "My partner and I can't get enough and they are only 100 calories."
Via Emilia Gelato Bombs
Sometimes ice cream is better off as just ice cream. The addition of, say, a cone or excessive mix-ins to an otherwise simple treat can become unnecessarily complicated. But in the case of Via Emilia Gelato Bombs, which arrived on the shelves of Costco's freezer aisle in 2025, a little extra pizazz goes a long way. Via Emilia's Chocolate Gelato Bombs consist of both chocolate and zabaglione (a sort of Italian egg custard) gelatos surrounding a chocolatey center and encased in both cocoa and hazelnut. The lemon flavor is a bit simpler, with lemon gelato coating a lemony filling all encased in a crumbly lemon zest coating.
While a Reddit thread about the Chocolate Gelato Bombs is positive overall, awarding them a 7.5/10 in the original post, near-universal praise in another Reddit thread suggests that the lemon flavor is the superior option. "Thought they were good and worth it. The lemon filling is tiny and not the main event," wrote Reddit user mjsolo618. "The crumbly coating and creamy texture did it for me." The combo of sweet and tart flavors offers a delicious balance that people love.
Ricco Gelato Sea Salt Caramel Snickerdoodle Sandwiches
Straight up ice cream is surprisingly sparse at Costco. Far outnumbering the warehouse chain's traditional ice creams are plenty of ice cream-based treats, like chocolate-coated ice cream bars and Nestle Drumsticks. One standout ice cream treat new in 2025 is Ricco Gelato's Sea Salt Caramel Snickerdoodle Sandwiches. Each package contains eight ice cream sandwiches, consisting of salted caramel gelato spread between two snickerdoodle cookies.
Popular Costco-focused Instagram user costcohotfinds posted a brief video spotlighting the Ricco Gelato sandwiches in March of 2025, revealing at the end that they just couldn't wait to try them — so much so that they unwrapped and ate one while still at their Costco warehouse's food court. Meanwhile, food blog asipoftexas reviewed the sandwiches after finding them at their local Costco and ended up writing a lengthy rave. Overall, they rated the product a perfect five stars and concluded that it was the best dessert they had tried in years. Finally, a Reddit thread also from March of 2025 solicited opinions from users who might have tried the Snickerdoodle Sandwiches and received positive feedback from a couple of commenters. Reddit user bennyklaus, for example, kept their response brief and to-the-point. "Can confirm, they wrote. "These are fire."
Sweet Nothings Squeezable Smoothies
Neither a savory entree nor a dessert, the lone fruit-based product among Costco's best frozen foods from the first half of 2025 is Sweet Nothings Squeezable Smoothies. The brand, for those unfamiliar, is oriented largely but not exclusively toward children, producing a variety of health-focused snacks well-suited for school lunches. These range from organic dessert pops to miniature açaí bowls and more. The sole Sweet Nothings product now available at Costco is a box of 16 organic Squeezable Smoothies, half of which are strawberry flavor, half of which are mango. While each smoothie's packaging features a kid-friendly fruit mascot-type character, they're by no means intended exclusively for children.
Costco-focused user clubbininmy30s spotlighted the Sweet Nothings Squeezable Smoothies on Instagram shortly after their arrival on warehouse shelves. Commenters intrigued by them included one parent, but also a couple of adults who may well have wanted these simple, healthy snacks for themselves. And when the official Sweet Nothings account on Instagram shared that this product would be available in Costco stores, user bimmiekeach was among a couple of excited parents. "Need these at the Costco in highland, Ca," they wrote. "My son is OBSESSED."