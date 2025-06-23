The Best New Frozen Foods Costco Customers Are Raving About So Far In 2025

Like virtually all other aspects of the warehouse chain, the freezer aisles at Costco are enormous. Health-minded customers, for instance, can find plenty of different kinds of organic fruits, fish filets, precooked veggies, and other ingredients well suited for nutritious meals. Customers looking for frozen treats can find plenty of those too, from a frozen Detroit-style pizza Costco customers are obsessed with, to whole cheesecakes, and much, much more.

While some regular shoppers just stick to their go-tos, plenty of Costco devotees are always on the lookout for new items. The numerous big changes to Costco in 2025 alone are emblematic of the fact the warehouse chain is perpetually open to novelty, including copious products constantly hitting the shelves of warehouses nationwide. Of course, not everything Costco stocks is a hit, and customers are typically not shy about sharing negative feedback when they feel it's warranted. On the other hand, many of those same customers are quick to heap praise on new products of particularly high quality.

Based on discussions among Costco shoppers online — on Reddit predominately, as well as Instagram — the following are the best frozen food items to debut in Costco warehouses through roughly the first half of 2025.