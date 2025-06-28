This Old Everglades Club Is A Presidential Hangout

For those with important, high-stress jobs, it can be vital to find the time and space to disconnect and recharge. That includes U.S. presidents, who need R&R just as much (or more than) the rest of us. It turns out nearly half a dozen of them have chosen to spend some time soaking in nature and enjoying the food and amenities at one historic club along the northwestern coast of the Everglades: the Rod and Gun Club. In its more than 100 years of operation as a private club, the facility has hosted five U.S. presidents, stretching as far back as Herbert Hoover, not long after the club's 1922 opening. FDR, Truman, and Eisenhower also made visits, with Richard Nixon as the most recent.

The club was originally operated by Florida real estate magnate Barron Collier, who owned much of the Southwest Florida Everglades region in the early 20th century. It's located in the remote town of Everglades City, situated south along the Gulf Coast from better-known tourist spots like Marco Island and Naples in what's known as the Ten Thousand Islands.

Though the "gun" part of the name evokes the history of Everglades hunting, it's not a major focus of the modern club due to conservation rules that have strictly limited where and when this can take place. Instead, it's the "rod" element that shines, with activities including numerous fishing charters, airboat rides, and kayak tours through the dense, gorgeous natural landscapes. An on-site marina even allows visitors to boat up to the resort.