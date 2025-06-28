This Old Everglades Club Is A Presidential Hangout
For those with important, high-stress jobs, it can be vital to find the time and space to disconnect and recharge. That includes U.S. presidents, who need R&R just as much (or more than) the rest of us. It turns out nearly half a dozen of them have chosen to spend some time soaking in nature and enjoying the food and amenities at one historic club along the northwestern coast of the Everglades: the Rod and Gun Club. In its more than 100 years of operation as a private club, the facility has hosted five U.S. presidents, stretching as far back as Herbert Hoover, not long after the club's 1922 opening. FDR, Truman, and Eisenhower also made visits, with Richard Nixon as the most recent.
The club was originally operated by Florida real estate magnate Barron Collier, who owned much of the Southwest Florida Everglades region in the early 20th century. It's located in the remote town of Everglades City, situated south along the Gulf Coast from better-known tourist spots like Marco Island and Naples in what's known as the Ten Thousand Islands.
Though the "gun" part of the name evokes the history of Everglades hunting, it's not a major focus of the modern club due to conservation rules that have strictly limited where and when this can take place. Instead, it's the "rod" element that shines, with activities including numerous fishing charters, airboat rides, and kayak tours through the dense, gorgeous natural landscapes. An on-site marina even allows visitors to boat up to the resort.
Great scenery, great food
If you happen to hook the big fish, you can even have the 169-seat resort restaurant prepare it for you. Of course, there's plenty of good eating at the Rod and Gun Club even for those who'd prefer to let others manage their protein. Offerings include house-cut steaks and local seafood like stone crab as well as swamp-friendly dishes like frog legs and gator meat. Don't forget a slice of key lime pie to cap off the meal before relaxing by the on-site pool, a crucial amenity for scorching Florida days. Those who enjoy an alcoholic beverage (like a Florida-appropriate rum drink) can also hit up two bar lounges, while foodies who want an even better view can take their snacks outdoors to the club's picnic area.
It's not known exactly what the commanders-in-chief did or dined on while at the Rod and Gun Club, even if we know quite a bit about presidents' favorite foods more generally. Still, there's no doubt the Rod and Gun Club is one of the best remaining slices of offbeat Old Florida, much like Cap's Place, a nearly century-old restaurant that's only reachable by boat. That makes it a sure bucket-list stop for outdoor lovers, foodies, and anyone else who appreciates a piece of one-of-a-kind history.