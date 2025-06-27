12 Worrisome Food Recalls That Never Made It To Grocery Stores

When you hear about food recalls, you might immediately picture grocery store aisles emptied overnight and frantic shoppers double-checking their pantries. But the grocery store isn't the only place food can turn from comforting to concerning. Plenty of recalls unfold behind cafeteria counters, in restaurant kitchens, and at the occasional Boy Scout campfire — because microbes don't care if you're earning a merit badge.

These recalls happen for all kinds of reasons, from metal-infused pork patties in school lunches to misbehaving "drunken chicken" at a restaurant. Some incidents were resolved with little harm, while other recalls were connected to tragic events, like a deadly Listeria outbreak lurking in places meant to heal, not harm.

Each year in the United States, foodborne illnesses claim thousands of lives and sicken millions more. The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service calls this "a preventable public health challenge." The recalls on this list remind us just how much work there is to do. While there are plenty of strange food recalls out there, many recalls that never reached supermarket scanners came from usual suspects like E. coli and Listeria. Others were also common causes of recalls, like undeclared allergens and contamination from foreign matter. From elementary school kitchens to high-end restaurants, these recalls prove that contamination doesn't check the venue before it strikes.