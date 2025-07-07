13 Canned Ingredients You Can Turn Into Pasta Sauce

When you think of pasta sauce, you might picture a rich Bolognese or a creamy Alfredo. You probably aren't thinking about the canned ingredients you can turn into pasta sauce. Now, before you pass this off as a gimmick, you need to understand that Italian food is hugely varied across regions and not all of it has made it to the U.S. So, there are many types of sauces you can make from canned items, beyond tomatoes.

Half my family still live in Italy and, as a food writer and recipe developer, Italian cuisine is one of my areas of interest. So, I've eaten and made a huge number of pasta dishes in my time. And many of these are ones the average person outside of Italy won't be familiar with. Italian cooking is all about simple, fresh ingredients, so many of these dishes are traditionally made with fresh produce. However, you can use canned ingredients to make them pantry-friendly. They might not end up quite as vibrant, but it will do in a pinch. You'll still end up with something delicious and you won't even have to venture out to the store.

You can use the same techniques as you would with fresh ingredients, adapting them to use up those canned peas or asparagus spears that have been languishing in your kitchen cabinets. Here are 13 canned items you can transform into pasta sauce. Some of them are traditional Italian recipes, while others have an international spin.