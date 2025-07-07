Once-Struggling Italian Restaurant Chains Making A Comeback

The first chain seeing comeback success is Fazoli's. Founded in Kentucky in 1988, the chain specializes in Italian fast food, including classic and baked pastas, pizza, and breadsticks. The storefronts function much like a traditional fast food joint with an ordering counter. Like any good fast food business, Fazoli's locations also have a drive-thru option so you can get your baked ziti and breadsticks on the go.

While the chain now flaunts over 190 locations in 26 states, there was a time when Fazoli's was struggling to stay in business. Its golden years were in the 90s, but by the late 2000s, the company started to shutter locations in many states. According to former CEO Carl Howard, its troubles were partly due to poor speed in stores and bad pricing. He even described the food as "terrible," citing watery Alfredo sauce and low-quality marinara as examples (via NRN). In Arizona, the last Fazoli's closed in 2008 and in Utah, the last storefront was closed by 2016.

But, the Fazoli's comeback is succeeding, thanks in part to its 2021 acquisition by FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty) Brands Inc for $130 million and a complete upgrade of its food's quality. At the time, Fazoli's had just recorded a record year of growth — a 22% sales increase and an 18% traffic increase. In 2021, the chain added 64 locations, and in 2022 opened 20. More recently, FAT Brands announced a partnership that will bring Fazoli's to Canada. If things go to plan, in the next 10 years, 25 locations will open (the first in 2025).