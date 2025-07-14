When It Comes To Costco's Frozen Seafood, This Cod Has Us Hooked
Sometimes, frozen fish can get a bad rap. Many people may associate it with questionably sourced fish sticks or boring, flavorless fillets. However, seafood lovers with a Costco membership will be thrilled to learn they have access to a delicious, high-quality frozen fish option that they can conveniently stash in their freezer. It's Kirkland Signature Everything Seasoning Breaded Cod, which offers a variety of benefits that have us hooked.
Don't let their form fool you; while our reviewer might describe them as a "grown-up version of fish sticks," the flavor and quality are what set them apart and earn the dish a spot among the best of Costco's frozen seafood. Flaky, moist cod pieces are crusted with a crunchy dusting of everything bagel seasoning, which evokes notes of onion, garlic, poppy seed, and more.
The review also praises their versatility, noting they're just as delicious on their own as they are on a sandwich, in a taco, or even in pasta. It's even gluten-free, allowing those sensitive to this common ingredient to enjoy an item often breaded with wheat or other gluten-containing grains.
Simple and sustainable
The cod is also simple to prepare, either in the oven or an air fryer, and doesn't require defrosting prior to cooking. This can help avoid some common mistakes you might be making with frozen fish, such as thawing it for the wrong amount of time or using an ill-advised approach. Those kinds of missteps can quickly turn a convenient, cost-saving seafood option into an unpleasant dining experience.
The packaging for the Kirkland Signature Everything Seasoning Breaded Cod also specifically notes that the cod is wild-caught. This emphasis on quality and sustainability is among the reasons Costco's fish selection feels so limited. A chart of Costco's sustainability commitments includes a goal to sell "wild fisheries or farmed aquaculture in ways that help meet current demands without compromising the availability of scarce resources for future generations."
To be sure, this Everything cod isn't the only worthwhile frozen seafood option at Costco. Our list also includes Morey's wild Alaskan Marinated Salmon, Kirkland Signature Breaded Panko Shrimp, and Neptune Foods Pub-style Halibut. Still, those looking for some versatile and delicious fish to keep in the freezer may want to grab a box of Kirkland Signature Everything Seasoning Breaded Cod on their next Costco trip.