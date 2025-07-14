When It Comes To Costco's Frozen Seafood, This Cod Has Us Hooked

Sometimes, frozen fish can get a bad rap. Many people may associate it with questionably sourced fish sticks or boring, flavorless fillets. However, seafood lovers with a Costco membership will be thrilled to learn they have access to a delicious, high-quality frozen fish option that they can conveniently stash in their freezer. It's Kirkland Signature Everything Seasoning Breaded Cod, which offers a variety of benefits that have us hooked.

Don't let their form fool you; while our reviewer might describe them as a "grown-up version of fish sticks," the flavor and quality are what set them apart and earn the dish a spot among the best of Costco's frozen seafood. Flaky, moist cod pieces are crusted with a crunchy dusting of everything bagel seasoning, which evokes notes of onion, garlic, poppy seed, and more.

The review also praises their versatility, noting they're just as delicious on their own as they are on a sandwich, in a taco, or even in pasta. It's even gluten-free, allowing those sensitive to this common ingredient to enjoy an item often breaded with wheat or other gluten-containing grains.