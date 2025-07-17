12 Canned Ingredients That Will Level-Up Your Brownies

Classic brownies are delicious, but sometimes the same old recipe with basic mix-ins like chocolate chips and nuts can get boring. Thankfully, there are canned ingredients that will level up your brownies — and maybe you already have some of them in your pantry.

Using canned ingredients to upgrade brownies not only gives you a tastier bake, which is a reward unto itself, but it's also thrifty and resourceful. If you've already got your ingredients for the main event, you can raid your kitchen cabinets and see what else you have that might make the finished product richer, fudgier, or more flavorful. Whatever your preferences — fruity, creamy, fall-inspired — there's an option for you.

And while these little improvements are great in homemade brownie recipes, you can also use them to make boxed brownie mixes better. So, if you don't have much time on your hands, just a box and a can will result in a delicious dessert. It's not always about making the most elaborate recipes, but ending up with something tasty. These are 12 canned ingredients that elevate basic brownies.