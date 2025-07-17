12 Canned Ingredients That Will Level-Up Your Brownies
Classic brownies are delicious, but sometimes the same old recipe with basic mix-ins like chocolate chips and nuts can get boring. Thankfully, there are canned ingredients that will level up your brownies — and maybe you already have some of them in your pantry.
Using canned ingredients to upgrade brownies not only gives you a tastier bake, which is a reward unto itself, but it's also thrifty and resourceful. If you've already got your ingredients for the main event, you can raid your kitchen cabinets and see what else you have that might make the finished product richer, fudgier, or more flavorful. Whatever your preferences — fruity, creamy, fall-inspired — there's an option for you.
And while these little improvements are great in homemade brownie recipes, you can also use them to make boxed brownie mixes better. So, if you don't have much time on your hands, just a box and a can will result in a delicious dessert. It's not always about making the most elaborate recipes, but ending up with something tasty. These are 12 canned ingredients that elevate basic brownies.
1. Pumpkin
If you're looking for a fall-inspired dessert, adding canned pumpkin to your brownie mixture is a great idea. Of course, you don't have to wait for the cooler weather — you can eat it at any time of year. The sweet, earthy notes of the pumpkin complement chocolate nicely, so it's a perfect pairing. And if you already have a can of pumpkin in your pantry — all the better.
There are a few ways you can incorporate pumpkin into brownies. The simplest way is to just mix it into the batter, so it's fully stirred through. To look at, you would never guess the finished brownies have pumpkin in them, but you will taste a subtle pumpkin flavor. Plus, the resulting bake will be deliciously moist and slightly fudgy. Pumpkin can also serve to replace the eggs in the recipe.
Another option is to swirl pumpkin through the brownie mixture. If you've ever had peanut butter brownies, this is a similar technique. Alternatively, you can spread a pumpkin layer over the chocolate layer, for a more pronounced pumpkin flavor. You can also make pumpkin pie brownies by adding pumpkin spice or using a canned pumpkin pie mix. Whichever option you choose, it's an excellent use of canned goods, and you'll end up with brownies you'll want to make again and again.
2. Cherry pie filling
One way to level up your brownies is to make them more like pie. Canned cherry pie filling boosts them from a tasty, if boring, dessert to something that you could serve on a special occasion. And it might even be the kind of canned ingredient you've had languishing at the back of a cupboard for years, never getting around to using.
If you want to pull this off, all you need to do is mix some cherry pie filling into your brownie batter. This will increase the moisture in the recipe, which can help give you fudgier results, but you may need to slightly reduce other liquids. It works with homemade batter or simply a boxed mix.
However, there are ways to make this more elaborate. For instance, you could make cherry cheesecake brownies by not only mixing in cherry pie filling, but also swirling or layering a cheesecake mixture. Or you could serve the finished brownies with whipped heavy cream, making a dessert similar to a Black Forest cake. Alternatively, if you're not feeling the sweetness of a pie filling, simply mixing canned cherries into the batter is delicious. The slight tartness pairs brilliantly with rich, dark chocolate. It's a combination that you won't be able to get enough of.
3. Sweetened condensed milk
If you want the fudgiest brownies, our tip is to use sweetened condensed milk. You might have a can tucked in your pantry that you originally bought for holiday fudge or tres leches cake you never got around to making, so now's your chance to use it up. Wondering why it works? Dairy helps to create that fudgy texture that many people love in brownies, and condensed milk has more milk fat than other dairy products, with 8%, compared to whole milk's 3.25%.
The simplest way to use it in your brownies is to swirl it through the batter before baking. You need a standard 14-inch can for a batch of brownies in an 8-inch by 8-inch pan. Another option is to bake your brownies as usual, then pour the condensed milk over the top. Poking holes with a skewer in the surface of the cooked brownies helps it sink in, making them extra moist and fudgy.
You can add all kinds of mix-ins, like toasted coconut, chopped nuts, pieces of candy bar, or anything else that takes your fancy. Or sprinkle a pinch of sea salt on top before baking to balance out the sweetness. There are so many ways to customize brownies made with sweetened condensed milk, but they're also delicious straight-up.
4. Beets
Beet brownies aren't exactly new — bakers have been sneaking beets into chocolate cake and brownies for years, long before hidden veggie desserts became a TikTok trend. The earthy sweetness of beets deepens the chocolate flavor while adding moisture, resulting in brownies that taste richer without feeling heavy. Most recipes call for fresh beets, but if you have a can of beets in water hiding in your cupboard, you're already halfway there.
The key is to make sure you're using canned beets that are packed in water, not in brine or pickled. Otherwise, your brownies will either be overly salty or taste like vinegar. Drain and pat the beets dry, then either shred them or puree them until smooth before folding them into your batter. You can add them directly to your favorite brownie recipe or boxed mix, reducing other liquids slightly if needed to get the right consistency. There are also plenty of beet brownie recipes out there that you can follow.
If you're skeptical that beets will actually elevate your brownies, hear us out. They add a subtle earthy note that pairs beautifully with chocolate, enhancing its depth rather than overpowering it. They also add moisture, meaning beet brownies often turn out tender and fudgy, with a delicate crumb that feels particularly luxurious. There's honestly no better way to use up an old can of beets.
5. Coconut milk
If you're after brownies that are super fudgy, swapping in canned coconut milk is a move worth making. Regular milk is the dairy ingredient that will make brownies extra chewy, thanks to the high fat content. But coconut milk is even higher in fat, which means even more fudginess.
The coconut milk will also add a subtle coconut note to your brownies. Depending on what you're going for, you can let that flavor recede into the background or lean into it. You can amplify it by using unrefined coconut oil in place of your vegetable oil or butter, and consider folding in toasted shredded coconut. This gives you some bonus texture along with a pronounced coconut flavor.
Using coconut milk in brownies is also a great option if you're baking for anyone avoiding dairy. You can replace the dairy milk in your recipe measure-for-measure with full-fat canned coconut milk. You just need to remember to replace any butter in the recipe with a non-dairy alternative, too. We love what coconut milk brings to the table. It's an easy, shelf-stable pantry swap that makes an ordinary tray of brownies even more delicious. It's a great swap, whether baking from scratch or using a box mix.
6. Peaches
Canned peaches might not be the first ingredient you think to add to brownies. Chocolate and fruit are a classic pairing, but for some reason, peaches and chocolate are rarely combined. But we want to change this. Peaches manage to bring some contrast that makes brownies taste even richer, without overshadowing the chocolate.
You can use any kind of canned peaches you like, whether in juice or syrup. However, you should drain them before using. One option is to chop them into small pieces before folding them into your brownie batter. Alternatively, you can layer slices of peaches or peach halves on top when baking, which makes them slightly caramelized when they come out of the oven. Another option is to sandwich them between two layers of brownie mix to make a fruity center.
If you want to add even more oomph, a pinch of cardamom or cinnamon in the batter is delicious. These kinds of spices work well both with peach and chocolate, but they're unexpected. It's the kind of flavor combo that can elevate a dessert from something everyday and predictable to a memorable treat you could serve at a dinner party or for a special occasion.
7. Black beans
Beans are the surprising ingredient that can change your baked goods forever. That's part of why the black bean brownie has become a bit of a legend. These treats are gluten-free, often vegan, protein-packed, and surprisingly delicious when made correctly. But the trick is getting the balance right so the beans disappear into the background, leaving you with a rich, fudgy brownie that no one would guess has a can of legumes as its base.
This is one instance where you shouldn't just toss canned black beans into your usual brownie recipe and hope for the best. It's worth seeking out a recipe specifically developed for black bean brownies, as it will have the right ratio of beans to cocoa, sugar, and fat to ensure the brownies taste like chocolate, not a weird twist on refried beans.
This kind of brownie comes together differently from usual. The beans are blended and mixed with ingredients like sugar, oil, and cocoa powder. This puree is the batter — most recipes don't call for flour, however, the specifics can vary from version to version. Once baked, the result is a dense, super fudgy brownie. Some recipes add instant coffee or espresso powder to deepen the chocolate flavor, while others incorporate mix-ins like chocolate chips or chopped nuts. You can also add vanilla or sea salt to round out the flavors. The options for customization are extensive.
8. Apple pie filling
Using apple pie filling makes your brownies taste like a mash-up of warm chocolate cake and apple pie. This might sound odd, since apples and chocolate aren't often paired together, but it works. The sweet, spiced apples complement the rich chocolate of the brownies. And you can even add more spices if you really want to up those fall and winter vibes.
There are plenty of ways to incorporate apple pie filling into your brownies, depending on how apple-forward you want your bake. The simplest method is to swirl the apple pie filling directly into your brownie batter before baking, giving you streaks of cinnamon-spiced apple in each square. For something more structured, try spreading half the brownie batter in your pan, layering the apple pie filling in the center, and topping with the remaining batter. This creates a nice, squidgy apple layer.
If you're feeling ambitious, consider whipping up apple pie or apple crumble brownies. Spread your brownie batter into the pan, layer the apple pie filling on top, then finish with a lattice of pastry or a crumble topping made of flour, butter, sugar, and a pinch of cinnamon. Bake as usual and you've got yourself a dessert worth shouting about.
9. Pineapple
Got a can of pineapple in your pantry? Chuck it in your brownies. Sure, it's sweet, but it also has a tang that cuts through the richness of chocolate. Having that contrast makes the brownies taste even more chocolatey, somehow. And we're into it.
You can keep it simple by draining the canned pineapple and folding the pieces directly into your brownie batter. This method gives you chunks of fruit throughout. You can also divide your batter before adding cocoa or melted chocolate, mixing pineapple into the vanilla half. Then create a pineapple layer on top or swirl it through for a marbled effect.
Another option is to create a brownie version of pineapple upside-down cake. It's a bit out of the ordinary, but surprisingly delicious. To pull it off, arrange pineapple rings at the bottom of your prepared pan, optionally adding a sprinkle of brown sugar for caramelization. You can also put maraschino cherries in the center of each ring to make it look extra retro. Pour your brownie batter over the top and bake. Then, tip the pan upside down to release the brownie, revealing the pineapple on top.
10. Chickpeas
You might think of hummus or chana masala when you hear the word chickpeas, but they can also make it into brownies. Like black beans, chickpeas bring structure and moisture to baked goods. By using these legumes, you can make brownies that are oil-free, egg-free, and dairy-free, without sacrificing flavor or texture.
You don't just stir them through, though. To get the best results, use a recipe specifically developed to include chickpeas. A good recipe will balance the beans with enough cocoa, sugar, and fat so the chickpeas fade into the background. Get things right, and you'd never guess the resulting brownies are full of beans.
Whatever recipe you choose, the process involves blending the chickpeas with the wet ingredients until totally smooth. This puree replaces some (or all) of the flour in your recipe, leaving you with a dense, fudgy brownie. Adding melted chocolate or cocoa powder boosts the chocolate flavor while helping to mask any lingering bean flavor. You can fold in chocolate chips, nuts, or whatever other mix-ins you like. Whether you're trying to sneak in extra fiber or protein or are just curious, chickpeas can add a lot to brownies.
11. Mandarins
If you love the classic pairing of chocolate and orange, try canned mandarins to level up your next batch of brownies. They add a subtle orange flavor, whether arranged on top of the batter or folded through the mixture, taking homemade or boxed brownies up a notch.
You can keep things understated or fully embrace the chocolate orange flavor. If you want to lean into it, consider adding chunks of orange chocolate, swapping the water or milk in your recipe for orange juice, or adding fresh orange zest to the batter. Using orange extract is another option, but use a quality one because the cheap stuff can taste artificial. You might even mix the mandarins through the batter and add chocolate orange slices on top to really go all out.
Mandarin brownies make a great holiday dessert for chocolate lovers, but we wouldn't want to eat them only during the holiday season. The mandarins also contribute moisture for a tender texture, which is perfect if you don't like cakey brownies.
12. Tahini
Okay, so tahini usually comes in a jar, but it sometimes shows up canned — which is why we're sneaking it onto this list. Either way, it's a pantry ingredient that can turn your brownies into something far more complex. This sesame paste adds a nutty, slightly bitter richness that's a perfect partner for chocolate. It's a go-to choice for us when we want to bake something truly memorable.
Tahini brownies are a more grown-up version of peanut butter brownies. The paste lends an earthy depth as opposed to the sweetness of peanut butter, but with a similar texture. It's a perfect option if you want brownies that lean into deeper flavors without becoming too sweet. You can swirl it directly into the top of your batter before baking, creating a marble look. Or if you want a subtle tahini flavor throughout, whisk a few tablespoons into the batter.
If you want to push the sesame notes further, sprinkle a handful of toasted sesame seeds on top before baking. A pinch of flaky sea salt will go a long way to making these brownies a more sophisticated affair. Tahini also pairs well with a bit of espresso powder or a handful of dark chocolate chunks to really layer that flavor.