Chicken Always Tastes Better At Restaurants. Here's Why

Chicken is a versatile ingredient. (See our our selection of the 70 best chicken recipes for dinner.) From stir fry recipes to chicken tendies, there seems to be an endless array of preparations suitable for this popular white meat. That doesn't mean that cooking chicken is necessarily easy, as poor technique can leave you with a dry, bland bird that's a far cry from the high-quality chicken dishes you typically get from restaurants. So, what gives? Are commercial chefs sitting on the secrets to juicy, flavorful chicken?

In a sense, yes, but that doesn't mean you can't deploy these tricks of the trade in your own kitchen. To create restaurant-quality chicken dishes, one must season correctly (and liberally), prime the meat for maximum juiciness, and be mindful of cooking and resting times. These steps combat issues with dryness and lack of flavor, which is the primary complaint of people tackling chicken in their home kitchens. These techniques can also be applied to all sorts of dishes, whether you're grilling, frying, baking, or sautéing the meat.