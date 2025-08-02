Forgot Your Quarter? Get An Aldi Cart With This Handy Tool

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Quarter deposits on shopping carts are just one of many unique aspects that set Aldi apart from other grocery chains. Like the lack of disposable grocery bags and prioritization of private label items, coin deposits keep prices at the store low. The system incentivizes shoppers to return their own carts, so Aldi doesn't have to pay additional staff to round them up like other stores might. And patrons will get their quarter deposit back after shopping, provided they return the carts to the corral.

While Aldi's quarter cart deposits help products remain affordable, it can be quite aggravating when shoppers realize they don't have a quarter for the deposit. The store's shopping cart etiquette is taken seriously among customers, which could derail a shopping trip if you can't dig up a quarter and other shoppers aren't willing to take mercy on your mortal soul. We have a possible solution for you, one that fits neatly on your person to ensure you're never quarter less at Aldi again. Retailing for just $4.99 on Amazon, the Mini Aluminum Alloy Key Ring Shopping Trolley Token/Aldi Quarter Keychain comes in packs of two and is designed to be inserted into shopping cart slots in lieu of a coin. The store also offers a branded quarter token keychain to Aussie patrons, but the item doesn't seem to be available at U.S. stores.