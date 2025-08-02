Forgot Your Quarter? Get An Aldi Cart With This Handy Tool
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Quarter deposits on shopping carts are just one of many unique aspects that set Aldi apart from other grocery chains. Like the lack of disposable grocery bags and prioritization of private label items, coin deposits keep prices at the store low. The system incentivizes shoppers to return their own carts, so Aldi doesn't have to pay additional staff to round them up like other stores might. And patrons will get their quarter deposit back after shopping, provided they return the carts to the corral.
While Aldi's quarter cart deposits help products remain affordable, it can be quite aggravating when shoppers realize they don't have a quarter for the deposit. The store's shopping cart etiquette is taken seriously among customers, which could derail a shopping trip if you can't dig up a quarter and other shoppers aren't willing to take mercy on your mortal soul. We have a possible solution for you, one that fits neatly on your person to ensure you're never quarter less at Aldi again. Retailing for just $4.99 on Amazon, the Mini Aluminum Alloy Key Ring Shopping Trolley Token/Aldi Quarter Keychain comes in packs of two and is designed to be inserted into shopping cart slots in lieu of a coin. The store also offers a branded quarter token keychain to Aussie patrons, but the item doesn't seem to be available at U.S. stores.
How well does this coin alternative really work?
Past Aldi cart hacks have proven frustrating for staff. In a glaring example, someone locked a cart to itself instead of another cart in the carousel. This prevents the need for a quarter. However, the store may deem the cart unusable for customers, as it may be impossible to remove the chain from the locking mechanism. Quarter token keychains offer a more ethical approach, but are they just as effective as your trusty quarter? According to reviews on Amazon, these gadgets are sort of a mixed bag.
Some reviewers state that they work quite well, while others caution shoppers against buying them. "Do not waste your money on this 'key' because it does not work," states one shopper. "These keys should not be sold on Amazon because they are a 'scam.'" Another reviewer claimed that the shape of the token is a problem, explaining, "It doesn't fit in the slot. It's not as big around as a quarter." There's even a customer video uploaded as part of a review, and admittedly, the person does appear to struggle with fitting the keychain token into the cart. For a gadget that costs under $5, it wouldn't be the end of the world if you don't get the expected results. But maybe you should throw some quarters in your pockets just in case.