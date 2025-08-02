The Absolute Best Aldi Appliances We Wish Would Come Back To Stores
If you've ever wandered through the middle aisle at Aldi just to see what's there, you already know the thrill of discovering an unexpected gem. But, when you don't pick it up right away, you have to deal with the heartbreak of realizing it might never return. That's the charm and frustration of Aldi Finds, aka the aisle of shame. Among the candles, cookware, and quirky seasonal gear, you'll find some excellent kitchen appliances. Specifically, the ones sold under Aldi's in-house Ambiano brand.
Ambiano appliances cover a surprising range. Mini waffle makers, retro toasters, rice cookers, coffee machines, and so many more options have popped up in the middle aisle. The prices are well below what you'd pay at big-box stores, and the designs are often cute, colorful, or suspiciously like a name brand favorite. But the catch is that these aren't regular stock items. You might spot a compact food processor one week and never see it again. Or maybe it reappears six months later with no fanfare.
That unpredictability has turned certain appliances into cult favorites. Reddit threads light up when an iconic juicer or slow cooker returns. Some are surprisingly high-performing, others just incredibly useful for the price. Here are the absolute best Aldi appliances we wish would come back to stores.
Ambiano 2-Cup Rice Cooker
There are some mistakes everyone makes with rice cookers — but the biggest mistake is never buying one at all. It can be one of those appliances that you don't fully appreciate until you try it, taking the fuss out of cooking rice so you can enjoy eating it more regularly. The Ambiano 2 cup rice cooker is one of those Aldi appliances that pops up every now and then, but that we wish would never go away.
It's sleek and stylish and looks way more expensive than the $15 price tag it had when it was last in stock in 2025. Making 2 cups of cooked rice, it's perfect when cooking for one or two people. It's a great little appliance for anyone who wouldn't want a larger rice cooker due to the space it takes up, giving you a chance to try it out and see if you might like a bigger version one day. Although, for many folks, the compact size is perfect long term.
It doesn't have any fancy features, but it does everything you need from this kind of gadget — it cooks perfectly fluffy rice with minimal effort. There's a keep warm button, which is perfect if you get your timings wrong and your rice is ready before your main. The cooking pot has a ceramic non-stick coating, which is durable and easy-to-clean. All told, this is an excellent little rice cooker at a ridiculously low price.
Ambiano Wide Mouth Juice Extractor
Good juicers aren't cheap — unless you're talking about the Ambiano Wide Mouth Juice Extractor. The last time this juicer hit Aldi shelves in 2025, it cost just $35. This already sounds affordable, but it starts looking dirt cheap when you realize that it's a dupe of a $100 Breville model.
But, what's so special about this particular juicer? Well, for one, the wide mouth design means that you can throw whole fruits and veggies right down the chute. If you get put off juicing because of all the prep involved, this model might change your mind. It's simple to use, with two speeds and a locking arm to prevent messes. It also has non-slip feet so it doesn't end up flying off your kitchen counter. It also comes with a pitcher that holds up to 35 ounces of juice.
Learning how to clean your juicer properly is important. In the case of this Ambiano model, Aldi doesn't state whether or not its removable parts are dishwasher safe, so you should hand-wash them. This might take a few extra minutes, but it will extend the life of the appliance.
Ambiano Immersion Blender
Immersion blenders, or stick blenders, are invaluable to a keen cook. They're great for whizzing up soups and sauces while still in the pan, blending smoothies in a glass, or dealing with small quantities of ingredients that a blender just can't. While there are substitutions you can use instead of an immersion blender, it's about time you bought yourself one of these tools. And if you're worried about the cost, the Ambiano Immersion Blender was priced under $25 in 2025.
This model isn't your average stick blender, it comes with a range of handy attachments. There's a mini food processor attachment that's great for chopping veggies, turning cookies into crumbs, making pesto, and other small tasks; plus a whisk attachment for whipping cream and emulsifying sauces. It's similar to a Braun model that costs around $80, making this one seem like a bargain.
The last time it showed up, it came in sleek black and a stylish pale blue. Some version of this blender appeared in 2019, followed by every year from 2021 to 2025, but each time, it's only around for a few weeks. While it's likely it will show up again, it's impossible to say for sure, and we'll have to keep our eyes peeled to find one. But we're holding out hope.
Ambiano Electric Food Chopper
Food processors can take up a lot of valuable kitchen cabinet real estate, which is a particular issue if you're short on space. That's why we love the Ambiano Electric Food Chopper so much — it can do a lot of what a regular food processor does, but in a much more compact package.
There have been a number of versions over the years, and it's received generally good reviews. While everyone has different experiences, even with high-end products let alone budget ones, some buyers report using it for several years with no complaints. It also comes with a three-year warranty, so you can get replacement parts or a refund if there's an issue.
Although the package claims it can shred ingredients, it's really better at chopping, mincing, and dicing, as it doesn't come with a shredding blade like full-size food processors do. But it does a great job of that and can greatly speed up food prep, especially for recipes that involve chopping a large number of onions, for instance. It's easy to use, with simple dial controls, and you can easily take it apart to clean it. We love that it's a perfect size for cooking for one or two people.
Ambiano Retro Citrus Juicer
Juicing lemons and limes for recipes can be a messy, time-consuming job without a citrus juicer — and the Ambiano Retro Citrus Juicer is one that we wish we'd see in stores again. It doesn't seem to have shown its face in the aisle of shame since 2022, but you can never say never with Aldi. It's up there with the best citrus juicers, and all for around $17.
The retro style is one of the things that drew us to this juicer. Last time around, it was available in blue sage and cream, and looked like it came from an expensive brand, rather than the bargain aisle of Aldi. The two cones included makes it easier to juice citrus fruits of different sizes. You can tackle everything from limes to grapefruits with this appliance.
It's an electric juicer, so it takes all the usual elbow grease out of the task in question. This is particularly useful if you're making orange juice or lemonade, or need a lot of lemon or lime for a specific recipe. The auto-reversing cone makes extracting juice even more efficient, and the pulp extractor helps keep the insides from getting clogged, while also giving you smooth juice. The juice pours straight out into a glass or a jug, making the whole process even more straightforward. It's a great little appliance and we hope it comes back to stores someday.
Ambiano Programmable Coffee Maker
There's nothing quite like waking up to a cup of Joe waiting for you. If you're not lucky enough to live with someone who brings you your caffeine fix every morning, the next best thing is the Ambiano Programmable Coffee Maker. It's just a simple drip coffee machine, but it's affordable, reliable, and we wish it would come back to stores soon.
It has basically everything you could want from a coffee machine of this type. The generous 12-cup capacity means there's enough coffee to go around — even when it's a multiple cup morning. You can program it to brew coffee for you at a set time, meaning you don't have to get your bleary-eyed morning self to figure out how to work an appliance. We also like the pause-and-serve function that lets you temporarily stop the flow of coffee to pour yourself a cup — vital when you just can't wait any longer. And all this set buyers back just $25 when it was in stores in 2024.
It's not the only Ambiano drip coffee maker worth buying, though. There was also a vintage-style model released in 2024. It had a cute retro look and came in shades like pale aqua with gold detailing. This model had similar functions, like pause-and-serve and programmable features, but was a little pricier at $39.99. So, if you see any in that middle aisle, it's worth closer inspection.
Ambiano 6‑Quart Programmable Slow Cooker
Slow cookers are handy appliances when you want to get dinner on the table without too much fuss. You can toss in all the ingredients in the morning, let it simmer all day while you go to work or run errands, and when you get home, dinner's ready to go. But not everyone wants to spend a fortune on a decent model, which is part of why we're wild about the Ambiano 6‑Quart Programmable Slow Cooker.
At under $30, when it was on the shelves in 2024, it isn't a huge investment to make. For that price, you might expect a fairly basic, utilitarian model, but this one is actually quite sleek and functional. It's similar to a KitchenAid slow cooker that goes for $129.99, which makes this version seem like even more of a bargain.
The digital display makes it particularly easy to program, with cook times anywhere between 30 minutes and 24 hours. You can set it to low, high, or warm depending on what your recipe needs — or to keep a dish warm after cooking. The delay start function can also be handy if you don't want it to start cooking right away. All in all, this is a good, reliable slow cooker for a deal, and we would love to be able to buy it right now.
Ambiano Mini Popcorn Maker
Another Aldi favorite we wish we could get our mitts on is the Ambiano Mini Popcorn Maker. It's a perfect example of an appliance that delivers what buyers want in a tiny, affordable package. Last spotted in 2024, it retailed for just $14.99, which was actually $10 cheaper than it was the last time a similar model was available in 2022.
Unlike traditional popcorn machines that rely on oil, this one uses hot air, making it a healthier option for snack lovers. It's also compact enough to sit on your counter without hogging space and cute enough to leave out on display. The clear chute design gives it a fun, retro look. It pops around 10 cups of popcorn in a few minutes, which is just enough for movie night. While you can't add butter or flavorings to the machine directly, it's easy to drizzle on toppings after the fact.
This isn't a heavy-duty appliance, but for the price and size, it more than delivers. If you love popcorn, it really pays to have one of these appliances. You can quickly and easily make your favorite snack without having to watch the pan or resort to microwave popcorn or bags of the ready-popped stuff. If it ever turns up in the middle aisle again, you'll want to grab it before it disappears.
Ambiano Glass Electric Kettle
Electric kettles save so much time for tea lovers, versus boiling water up on the stove. If you're looking for a kettle that looks high-end but costs very little, the Ambiano Glass Electric Kettle is the one that got away. Priced under $20 the last time it hit Aldi shelves in 2024, this appliance feels like it should cost at least twice as much. In fact, it's similar to a $100 model from Williams Sonoma.
The design is what first grabs your attention. It's made of crystal-clear borosilicate glass, which makes it feel sleek and modern. It lights up with a soft blue glow while boiling, and comes in white or black. But this isn't just about aesthetics. With a 1.7-liter capacity, it can boil enough for many cups of tea, a big batch of French press coffee, or a pan of pasta water in just a few minutes.
We like how fast and efficient it is, and appreciate the automatic shut-off and boil-dry protection, which adds peace of mind if you're the forgetful type. The wide opening makes it easy to clean. It's a great find at a low price and, if Aldi ever brings it back, kettle nerds and casual tea drinkers alike should sprint to the middle aisle.
Ambiano Retro Milk Frother
For anyone who loves barista-style lattes or cappuccinos at home, you need a way to foam milk. While some espresso makers have steamer arms, a milk frother is a great alternative. The Ambiano Retro Milk Frother was a must-have Aldi pick that we hope makes a triumphant return. When it last hit shelves, it cost under $25, making it an absolute steal.
True to its name, this frother came in a retro design with color options like sage or cream, looking far more expensive than it was. But the real draw is how well it works. The various settings offered medium foam, lots of foam, cold foam, or hot milk without foam. The nonstick interior is straightforward to clean, and the frothing whisk snaps out, so you can more easily wash that, too. You can use it to foam dairy milk or non-dairy alternatives.
Unfortunately, we haven't seen this particular retro model since 2022, which is a shame because it performed well and looked great. So, if you ever see it again in the aisle of shame, don't hesitate. You'll regret missing out.
Ambiano Mini Waffle Maker
Who doesn't love waffles? And being able to make your own at home is a gamechanger, which is why we wish the Ambiano Mini Waffle Maker was always available. It's a compact appliance, ideal for those short on space, but produces a single average-sized waffle. This is great if you're making breakfast for a couple of people and don't want a huge or expensive appliance. You really can't find a better price, which was $7.99 when it went on sale in 2025.
Aldi has released variations of this waffle maker at different points, including a mini holiday waffle maker, which makes waffles in a range of festive designs, such as snowmen and Christmas trees. The outside of the appliance looks good, coming in vibrant colors like pink and green. We appreciate that the plates have an effective non-stick coating, too. They just need a quick wipe down after use and you shouldn't have any issues with waffles sticking and tearing.
It cooks waffles in just a few minutes, so it takes less time than you might think to make a full batch. If you've never had one of these appliances before, there are some mistakes everyone makes with waffle irons, but if you avoid those, this model is extremely simple to use.
Methodology
To find the best Aldi appliances, we looked at external third-party reviews from a number of websites. We compared features to see which appliances worked well and were reliable, making them worth buying. We also looked at opinions from real, everyday users on sites such as Reddit.