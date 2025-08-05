This Texas Restaurant Brands Burgers With Trump's Name — Literally
President Donald Trump's face has become completely inescapable. Some fanatic supporters plaster it on shirts, flags, hats, posters, coffee cups, and bumper stickers with reckless abandon. But perhaps the most bizarre nod to Trump has come in the form of a Texas burger joint. Though some restaurants have named menu items after the president, Roland Beainy opened the aptly named Trump Burger in 2020 in Bellville, Texas. Beainy, who is Lebanese but immigrated to the U.S. in 2019, did it to show his support for the president and his policies.
Playing up the gimmicky, Trump's likeness is everywhere you look inside and outside Trump Burger. There are banners on the storefront and merch on every surface. There's even a professional Trump impersonator walking around. The menu, which has received mixed reviews, features the Trump Burger — which comes with an 8-ounce patty — and the Trump Tower burger — which comes with a 12-ounce patty — both made with American cheese, barbecue sauce, and all the fixings. The pièce de résistance is supposed to be the bun, which is quite literally branded with Trump's name. Trump Burger is designed to be quintessential American, so you can also get chicken wings, sandwiches, and milkshakes (though if they want Trump's stamp of approval, it better harken to his favorite McDonald's milkshake). And because it wouldn't truly be Trump-themed if the establishment wasn't peppered with childish jabs, there's also a Biden Burger, which costs $50.99 and comes with a 1-ounce patty, "topped with old tomato and our oldest buns [available] due [to] cheating and inflation."
A bit of legal trouble for the lads
Though some folks find the whole situation disconcerting, enough Trump supporters have championed Trump Burger for it to grow to four locations scattered throughout Texas. Despite the growth, in true Trump fashion, Roland Beainy has found himself at the center of a mess of lawsuits. Not only is Beainy reportedly suing Trump Burger's co-founder, Iyad Abuelhawa, over ownership, but Abuelhawa is countersuing. Beainy also took up a lawsuit against Archie Patterson, who owns the property that houses Trump Burger's Kemah location, after Patterson reportedly evicted Beainy and changed the restaurant's name to MAGA Burger. As if three active lawsuits aren't enough, Beainy's former business partner, Beshara Janho, is also suing him for upward of $1 million.
Seeing as Donald Trump may be the pickiest eater in presidential history, there's no guarantee that he would be a fan of the food at Trump Burger. As a matter of fact, the Trump organization reportedly sent a cease and desist to Beainy, calling for him to end his use of Trump's name and likeness, citing the restaurant's alignment with the president dishonest. The call to action, sent in February, threatened legal action if not minded. But that's not the only betrayal Beainy faces despite his loud support for the current administration. He was reportedly detained by ICE in July and is now at risk of losing his green card.