This Texas Restaurant Brands Burgers With Trump's Name — Literally

President Donald Trump's face has become completely inescapable. Some fanatic supporters plaster it on shirts, flags, hats, posters, coffee cups, and bumper stickers with reckless abandon. But perhaps the most bizarre nod to Trump has come in the form of a Texas burger joint. Though some restaurants have named menu items after the president, Roland Beainy opened the aptly named Trump Burger in 2020 in Bellville, Texas. Beainy, who is Lebanese but immigrated to the U.S. in 2019, did it to show his support for the president and his policies.

Playing up the gimmicky, Trump's likeness is everywhere you look inside and outside Trump Burger. There are banners on the storefront and merch on every surface. There's even a professional Trump impersonator walking around. The menu, which has received mixed reviews, features the Trump Burger — which comes with an 8-ounce patty — and the Trump Tower burger — which comes with a 12-ounce patty — both made with American cheese, barbecue sauce, and all the fixings. The pièce de résistance is supposed to be the bun, which is quite literally branded with Trump's name. Trump Burger is designed to be quintessential American, so you can also get chicken wings, sandwiches, and milkshakes (though if they want Trump's stamp of approval, it better harken to his favorite McDonald's milkshake). And because it wouldn't truly be Trump-themed if the establishment wasn't peppered with childish jabs, there's also a Biden Burger, which costs $50.99 and comes with a 1-ounce patty, "topped with old tomato and our oldest buns [available] due [to] cheating and inflation."