5 Russian Dressing Brands Ranked From Worst To Best

Despite its name, Russian dressing is a thoroughly American invention, along with French, Italian, and Thousand Island dressings, for that matter. Several of these dressings also share a similar base of mayonnaise and ketchup, with different secondary ingredients that differentiate them. Often mistaken for Thousand Island dressing, Russian dressing usually includes horseradish for an acidic and spicy punch, along with some kind of chili pepper, either whole, powdered, or in sauce form, whereas Thousand Island dressing incorporates sweeter, and less spicy sweet pickle relish.

Russian dressings aren't just for salads, though. It's also one of the key ingredients on a Reuben sandwich, and is often used for burgers as well. These days, your options for store-bought Russian dressings are slim, with Thousand Island dressing being the more popular of the two tomato-mayo-based dressing options. What Russian dressings are available vary substantially from the horseradish and chili pepper-infused versions made by hand from your favorite restaurant.

But luckily, you still have a few options to choose from, ranging from mild and mayonnaise-heavy to bright red and zesty ketchup-forward sauces to meet your particular preferences. Whether you're in the mood for a classic steak house salad or your favorite Reuben sandwich, here's what you can expect from these five store-bought Russian dressing brands.