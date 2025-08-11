Retro TV Dinners That Need To Make A Comeback

TV dinners are such a staple of supermarket cuisine that it's hard to imagine a time when people weren't zapping prepackaged ice-cold meals. The concept was downright revolutionary when it was introduced to American consumers in the early 1950s, even if the military and airlines had already been reheating frozen meals for years. Swanson sold over 10 million of what it coined "TV dinners" in its first full year of sales in the mid-1950s. For less than a buck, you could get a ready-made meal with all the sides separated in their own compartments. No fuss and hardly any cleanup — just heat it and eat it. Some of those OG TV dinners left such an indelible mark on society that we'd love to see them return.

It's no accident that the TV dinner's rise in popularity mirrored that of television. Brands made the containers the perfect size for folding TV tables, and the meals were the ideal companion to tube viewing. As you flipped from "I Love Lucy" to "The Colgate Comedy Hour" in those days, there was a decent chance you'd catch a commercial from a frozen food brand selling the likes of Thanksgiving-style turkey, fried chicken, Mexican enchiladas, or gravy-soaked Salisbury steaks. The earliest TV dinners were slowly chilled and assembled in aluminum trays for oven reheating (faster cryogenic freezing and microwave-safe packaging didn't come until the 1980s). Nevertheless, these retro meals had an old-school charm that was oddly satisfying. We wish some of these TV dinners would make a comeback.