12 Old-School Food Traditions That Most People Don't Bother With Anymore

The history of eating with utensils is complicated. Unsurprisingly, it's tied to wealth, class, and a whole lot of showing off. Some Victorians, for example, flaunted social standing with elaborate collections of silverware. Not just fancy swirly patterns, but hundreds of utensils with very specific purposes. Coffee spoons were smaller than tea spoons. Sorbet spoons differed from ice cream forks and all the other forks like strawberry, snail, sardine. The lists went on and on, crossing the Atlantic and growing in America into the 20th century.

By 1926, the U.S. Department of Commerce decided enough was enough. They issued Simplified Practice Recommendation No. 54 to cap sterling silver sets at 57 pieces. This voluntary industry agreement was mostly followed but still left America with plenty of spoons. The document included basic tea, dessert, table, and soup spoons; fancier bouillon, coffee, iced tea, and grapefruit spoons; and single serving spoons for bonbons, olives, berries, preserves, and sugar — and that was just the spoons.

Over the years, many of these ultra-specific pieces quietly slipped off the table. Some lingered or staged comebacks, like the grapefruit spoon in the 1970s. But nowadays, most of us stir coffee with any ole teaspoon, spear strawberries with a regular fork, and, if we even own a grapefruit spoon, probably use it to scoop out an avocado. Victorians might be banging their marrow spoons in horror, but we seem OK without a spoon just for bone goo.