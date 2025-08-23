We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fans of Texas Roadhouse enjoy the chain's varied offerings, and among the steaks, sides, buttery rolls, and assorted mains, the grilled shrimp is a standout dish. Find them on the menu as a starter served with toast and as a main alongside rice or steak — or take matters into your own hands and follow Mashed recipe developer Julianne De Witt's take. "This copycat Texas Roadhouse grilled shrimp recipe features tender shrimp marinated in the perfect combination of flavors with olive oil, lemon, garlic, and herbs," she shares.

Even better, if you aren't up to the task of an elaborate home-cooked meal, De Witt adds, "It's an easy recipe to put together with few ingredients and takes just minutes to cook on the grill." Recreate the restaurant experience by serving the grilled shrimp with toast, rice, steak, or salad. De Witt recommends finishing refrigerated leftovers within a few days and avoiding freezing leftovers. She explains: "Because the shrimp is thawed before grilling, re-freezing it could change the texture of the shrimp and could allow bacterial growth, leading to a risk of foodborne illness."