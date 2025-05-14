The Juicy Garlic Steak & Potatoes Recipe That Comes Together In A Skillet

It's hard to find a more tried-and-true and timeless pairing than steak and potatoes. There are quite a few ways you could prepare this classic combination, depending on what cut of steak you have on hand and what types of potatoes you're in the mood for. This garlic steak and potato skillet recipe, from developer Patterson Watkins, takes an easy-to-make yet elevated approach to the classic dish, featuring baby potatoes, bone-in strip steak, and perhaps the ultimate star of the show here, a garlicky, herb-infused compound butter.

"If you're craving a steakhouse experience at home, this is your recipe," Watkins says. And, she can't help but highlight the compound butter, which imparts an immense amount of savory flavor not only to the steak but to the potatoes, too. "That compound butter does not play around," Watkins quips, adding, "That silky savory garlicky infusion really soaks into the steak and potatoes (leaving some tasty pan drippings for further sopping as well)." Though you will build some elements of the recipe separately, everything ultimately comes together in one skillet, making for a seemingly simple dinner that teeters into decadent territory without a whole lot of extra effort.