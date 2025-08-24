This One Step Makes All The Difference For Grilled Zucchini

When most of us think of grilling, visions of various meats usually come to mind. While there are some fruits and vegetables you shouldn't grill without a healthy dose of expertise, like leafy greens, tomatoes, and those with a high water content, others — like zucchini — make an incredible addition to the cookout. While the grill does most of the work, Emily Massi, a registered retail dietitian at Giant Food, told The Takeout that scoring the squash before cooking can do wonders to improve its taste and texture.

If you're thinking about wowing your friends with a garlicky grilled zucchini recipe, set yourself up for success by using a knife to make diagonal slits in a cross-hatched pattern on the inside of your halved squash before tossing it on the grill. This provides ventilation, allowing more steam to escape the vegetable and decreasing the potential for mushy zucchini. You might also try sprinkling the scored zucchini with salt to draw some more of the moisture out before cooking. Massi says choosing a firm, fresh, and vivid green zucchini also helps to ensure you'll wind up with a desirable texture. Letting moisture out isn't the only benefit of cross-hatching your squash; It also allows that smoky, grilled flavor and seasoning to get in.