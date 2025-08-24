This One Step Makes All The Difference For Grilled Zucchini
When most of us think of grilling, visions of various meats usually come to mind. While there are some fruits and vegetables you shouldn't grill without a healthy dose of expertise, like leafy greens, tomatoes, and those with a high water content, others — like zucchini — make an incredible addition to the cookout. While the grill does most of the work, Emily Massi, a registered retail dietitian at Giant Food, told The Takeout that scoring the squash before cooking can do wonders to improve its taste and texture.
If you're thinking about wowing your friends with a garlicky grilled zucchini recipe, set yourself up for success by using a knife to make diagonal slits in a cross-hatched pattern on the inside of your halved squash before tossing it on the grill. This provides ventilation, allowing more steam to escape the vegetable and decreasing the potential for mushy zucchini. You might also try sprinkling the scored zucchini with salt to draw some more of the moisture out before cooking. Massi says choosing a firm, fresh, and vivid green zucchini also helps to ensure you'll wind up with a desirable texture. Letting moisture out isn't the only benefit of cross-hatching your squash; It also allows that smoky, grilled flavor and seasoning to get in.
Don't settle for bland zucchini
Spiral cutting your hot dogs increases their surface area, allowing more of the wiener to touch the grill. This creates those brown, crunchy bits we love so much. Similarly, when you score your zucchini, all those newly exposed little diamonds of flesh make contact with the cooking surface. The Maillard reaction takes it from there, transforming the squash from green to golden brown, with a rich caramelly flavor. More of the smoke from the grill is also able to permeate, adding depth of flavor, but if you're really looking to up the ante in terms of flavor, you'll need some solid seasonings.
Before they touch the grill but after they've been scored, gussy up your zucchini with a bit of olive oil and your favorite seasoning blend. Emily Massi recommends crushed red pepper flakes, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, or paprika for a smoky Mediterranean take. Drizzle them with a sweet balsamic glaze once the come off the grill to take things to the next level. Lemon juice, fresh rosemary, and thyme are an excellent combination if you're looking for something simple, summery, and herbaceous. If you prefer a little more spice, you might turn up the heat with your favorite Cajun seasoning. Pair with some crab boil au jus for dipping and a link of andouille or boudin sausage.
