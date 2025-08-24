The Best Food Item New To Walmart In August 2025
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Despite the many negative myths surrounding Walmart, the store does have much to offer consumers. People from all financial backgrounds shop at the chain, and you can often find lots of great selections in the produce department. Walmart also has a reputation for offering affordable groceries to shoppers, but that doesn't mean you must trade quality for low prices. We love discovering new products at the store, and this summer, we're quite excited about a particular cheesy, crispy snack that you can enjoy with minimal hassle.
Are they a side? Main course? Are we too old to enjoy such whimsical frozen food? While we'll leave these questions to those smarter than us, Tyson Cheesy Chicken Fries are an enticing find now available at Walmart. A nearby Walmart location lists these frozen chicken fries for $8.47, which will get you a 26-ounce package, but this product might be more or less expensive depending on where you live.
According to product packaging, the chicken fries are "Fully cooked chicken pattie fritters with cheese flavoring" and consist of all-natural white meat chicken. As a new summer arrival, reviews of the product are limited. And while not all shoppers are big fans (one person asked, "where's the cheese lol"), these chicken fries have received some praise. As a customer explained, "These were actually pretty good. Even my kids liked them and they don't like the original ones."
Cooking methods, dipping sauces, and more
Like most frozen goodies, Tyson Cheesy Chicken Fries can be prepared in the air fryer, oven, or microwave. According to the instructions on the package, the air fryer is listed as the preferred cooking method for maximum crispiness, and it takes about five minutes at 330 degrees Fahrenheit to fully heat the chicken using this technique. For the best outcome, avoid common air fryer mistakes, like not preheating the device and crowding the basket with too much food.
You may be tempted to snag a few bags of Cheesy Chicken Fries from Walmart to keep in your freezer in the event of a snack-tastrophe (i.e., your pantry is bare and you're feeling famished). Depending on your preferences, there are plenty of delicious dips you can make at home to pair with these babies, from easy salsa to creamy eggplant. They also make a great salad topping, similar to chicken strips or tenders. With these recipes, you'll want to chop the fries into bite-sized pieces before adding them to your salad. When it comes to dressing, honey mustard and tangy vinaigrettes work well, but let your taste buds be your guide. If you want the chicken fries to be the star of the dish, try adding toppings like crumbled bacon, ranch dressing, and sliced green onions after baking or frying.