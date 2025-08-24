The Best Food Item New To Walmart In August 2025

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Despite the many negative myths surrounding Walmart, the store does have much to offer consumers. People from all financial backgrounds shop at the chain, and you can often find lots of great selections in the produce department. Walmart also has a reputation for offering affordable groceries to shoppers, but that doesn't mean you must trade quality for low prices. We love discovering new products at the store, and this summer, we're quite excited about a particular cheesy, crispy snack that you can enjoy with minimal hassle.

Are they a side? Main course? Are we too old to enjoy such whimsical frozen food? While we'll leave these questions to those smarter than us, Tyson Cheesy Chicken Fries are an enticing find now available at Walmart. A nearby Walmart location lists these frozen chicken fries for $8.47, which will get you a 26-ounce package, but this product might be more or less expensive depending on where you live.

According to product packaging, the chicken fries are "Fully cooked chicken pattie fritters with cheese flavoring" and consist of all-natural white meat chicken. As a new summer arrival, reviews of the product are limited. And while not all shoppers are big fans (one person asked, "where's the cheese lol"), these chicken fries have received some praise. As a customer explained, "These were actually pretty good. Even my kids liked them and they don't like the original ones."