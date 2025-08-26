This Classic Southern Pie Was A Staple In Johnny Cash's Home

Everyone loves a tasty, affordable homemade dessert — even some of country music's most legendary stars like the late Johnny Cash. The Arkansas native may have toured the nation and world, but his tastes remained distinctly Southern through and through. Among the Man in Black's favorite sweet treats was a dessert that was a Cash family tradition: pineapple pie.

As made by Carrie Cash (Johnny's mother), the pie requires just seven ingredients, relying on the convenience and consistency of a premade pie shell. The filling is a straightforward combination of butter, sugar, eggs, vanilla, and flour, alongside canned crushed pineapple, the star of the show. After just under an hour of baking inside the pie shell, the filling sets with just a hint of jiggle. The result is a thick, ideally sweetened, unusually tropical dessert that was accessible even to those with Cash's humble background.

Of course, this wasn't a Cash family creation. Similar pies, including those that add extras like cream cheese or nuts, are a popular part of Southern cuisine. There are even no-bake versions that belong among the top tier of old-school no-bake desserts that still hold up today, ideal for hot Southern summer evenings.