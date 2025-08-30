The Comfort Food Dish Texas Roadhouse Has On Its Secret Menu
There's an art to ordering food at Texas Roadhouse, a beloved steakhouse with endless fresh baked rolls, hearty side dishes, and quality cuts of steak on display as soon as you walk in. There's also more than meets the eye when it comes to the restaurant's meat-centric menu, at least according to online buzz. Making our list of the most tempting Texas Roadhouse secret menu items, the chain offers a grilled cheese sandwich within its kids' meal selections. Steak bites, chicken tenders, and mini cheeseburgers are also available.
In the event you can't find grilled cheese on the menu, you may still be able to order it. According to a Texas Roadhouse server on TikTok, the digital ordering terminals waitstaff use at the restaurant feature a grilled cheese button. There are also buttons for chili cheese dogs and ice cream, two more secret items that are often absent from the official menu. While adult entrees at the restaurant come with two sides, kids' meals items are limited to one. Some standard sides (like baked potatoes) will also run you extra if you're ordering a secret grilled cheese. The sandwich itself costs $5.49, per the TikTok clip, but keep in mind that prices can fluctuate from location to location.
@pimpvanillaslim
Texas Roadhouse Secret Menu Items with a suprise one at the end WITH PRICES! #texasroadhouse #texasroadhouserolls
Can adults order from the kids' menu at Texas Roadhouse?
Whether adults should be allowed to order menu items designated for children is a surprisingly controversial topic. Many older diners like the kids' menu for smaller portion sizes, which come with smaller price tags. However, some question whether this practice is ethical. Children's meals are typically offered by restaurants to attract adult patrons with kids. The expectation is that the adults will order and pay for items in accordance with their age group. Some establishments will even deny adult patrons the meal unless a child is present, although that seems like a rare occurrence.
Based on these facts, can you actually order the secret grilled cheese from Texas Roadhouse? One Redditor claimed that they were able to pull off the maneuver (albeit as a to-go order). The customer said they received fries, bread rolls, and a chili cheese hot dog for a cool $9.27. As for ordering from the kids' menu in person while sans child, Texas Roadhouse fans will simply need to try their luck, as we have found no official policy or rule attached to the restaurant. And if you can score grilled cheese from the steakhouse, you'll find out why restaurant-made grilled cheese always tastes better (hint: Factors like a wider selection of cheeses and hearty slices of bread make all the difference).