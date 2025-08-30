The Comfort Food Dish Texas Roadhouse Has On Its Secret Menu

There's an art to ordering food at Texas Roadhouse, a beloved steakhouse with endless fresh baked rolls, hearty side dishes, and quality cuts of steak on display as soon as you walk in. There's also more than meets the eye when it comes to the restaurant's meat-centric menu, at least according to online buzz. Making our list of the most tempting Texas Roadhouse secret menu items, the chain offers a grilled cheese sandwich within its kids' meal selections. Steak bites, chicken tenders, and mini cheeseburgers are also available.

In the event you can't find grilled cheese on the menu, you may still be able to order it. According to a Texas Roadhouse server on TikTok, the digital ordering terminals waitstaff use at the restaurant feature a grilled cheese button. There are also buttons for chili cheese dogs and ice cream, two more secret items that are often absent from the official menu. While adult entrees at the restaurant come with two sides, kids' meals items are limited to one. Some standard sides (like baked potatoes) will also run you extra if you're ordering a secret grilled cheese. The sandwich itself costs $5.49, per the TikTok clip, but keep in mind that prices can fluctuate from location to location.