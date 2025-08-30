This Grocery Store Jalapeño Dip Might Be Better Than Taco Bell's Nacho Cheese Sauce

There's something about Taco Bell's nacho cheese sauce that connoisseurs of the creamy condiment go totally goo-goo ga-ga over. Perhaps it's the sauce's unparalleled thickness, its supreme silkiness, or the fact that it packs the perfect amount of heat. Whatever your reasons for loving it, we're guessing that if it didn't mean living in the Taco Bell drive-thru line, you wouldn't mind adding it to your regular snack repertoire. Luckily for those of us who prefer to give into our late night cravings, some Redditors believe they have found a worthy dupe in Frito's Jalapeño Cheddar Cheese Dip.

In a Reddit thread dedicated to the search for a store-bought cheese sauce able to measure up to Taco Bell's, one commenter suggested, "Fritos brand Jalapeño Cheddar cheese dip, it comes in a can and is the closest dupe to Taco Bell nacho cheese I have found." With eight up-votes, it's clear that others agree. While it may not be an exact flavor match, a look at the ingredient lists for the two nacho cheese sauces tells us that both recipes contain jalapeño puree. A paste made from blended jalapeño peppers, jalapeño puree is the key ingredient for copycat Taco Bell cheese sauce. It adds that earthy sort of heat that beautifully complements the otherwise tangy cheese sauce.