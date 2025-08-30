This Grocery Store Jalapeño Dip Might Be Better Than Taco Bell's Nacho Cheese Sauce
There's something about Taco Bell's nacho cheese sauce that connoisseurs of the creamy condiment go totally goo-goo ga-ga over. Perhaps it's the sauce's unparalleled thickness, its supreme silkiness, or the fact that it packs the perfect amount of heat. Whatever your reasons for loving it, we're guessing that if it didn't mean living in the Taco Bell drive-thru line, you wouldn't mind adding it to your regular snack repertoire. Luckily for those of us who prefer to give into our late night cravings, some Redditors believe they have found a worthy dupe in Frito's Jalapeño Cheddar Cheese Dip.
In a Reddit thread dedicated to the search for a store-bought cheese sauce able to measure up to Taco Bell's, one commenter suggested, "Fritos brand Jalapeño Cheddar cheese dip, it comes in a can and is the closest dupe to Taco Bell nacho cheese I have found." With eight up-votes, it's clear that others agree. While it may not be an exact flavor match, a look at the ingredient lists for the two nacho cheese sauces tells us that both recipes contain jalapeño puree. A paste made from blended jalapeño peppers, jalapeño puree is the key ingredient for copycat Taco Bell cheese sauce. It adds that earthy sort of heat that beautifully complements the otherwise tangy cheese sauce.
Get with it or get crafty
While some folks on the internet think Frito's Jalapeño Cheddar Cheese Dip is a worthy substitute for Taco Bell's beloved iteration, there are a couple reasons why the store-bought version might fall a little flat. For one, Taco Bell's nacho cheese contains more nonfat milk and cheese whey than any other ingredients. Meanwhile, the Frito's dip lists skim milk and water as it's two biggest components by weight. The difference between using water and cheese whey — a byproduct of the cheese making process that contains lactose and protein — can have a notable effect on the thickness and flavor of the final product. Paprika is the main spice used to add flavor to Taco Bell's sauce, while Frito's employs onion powder, garlic powder, and chili powder– all of which are ingredients that'll be sure to spice up your nacho cheese sauce .
Although Taco Bell uses cheese whey in its sauce, the Frito's version includes real cheddar cheese, which along with Monterey pepper jack, are the best cheeses to use for nacho cheese sauce. Still, there are people out there who believe that in order to satisfy the craving for something as outrageously cheese-forward as Taco Bell's nacho cheese, you're going to have to double down with Nacho Cheese Doritos and Tostito's queso. If you're a brave DIY-er, one Redditor doled out their recipe for the best imitation Taco Bell nacho cheese, which includes Cheese Whiz, milk, pickled jalapeño brine, and cayenne pepper.