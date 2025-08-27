Aldi's Beloved Pumpkin Kitchen Essential Is Back — With New Styles Added

Pumpkin spice is a comforting autumnal flavor, but pumpkin-inspired decor can also lift your mood and brighten your home. In years past, Aldi's pumpkin-shaped Crofton casserole dishes made a big impression on shoppers, and these babies are back to make your fall as festive as possible. The store is advertising another Crofton kitchen essential in next week's collection of Aldi Finds, and this one will have you sailing the seas of gravy in style.

Beginning September 3, Crofton Pumpkin Gravy Boats (available in orange and white) will hit store shelves. The current price is listed as $6.99 for each, but keep in mind that prices often vary from store to store. Each gravy boat has a 591-milliliter capacity (about 20 ounces), and the body of the receptacle is dishwasher- and microwave-safe. As such, you'll want to handwash the lid and remove it before nuking any leftover gravy. Along with an abundance of private label products and carts that require a quarter deposit, the store's selection of fun weekly finds is yet another example of how Aldi likes to do things a little differently.