Aldi's Beloved Pumpkin Kitchen Essential Is Back — With New Styles Added
Pumpkin spice is a comforting autumnal flavor, but pumpkin-inspired decor can also lift your mood and brighten your home. In years past, Aldi's pumpkin-shaped Crofton casserole dishes made a big impression on shoppers, and these babies are back to make your fall as festive as possible. The store is advertising another Crofton kitchen essential in next week's collection of Aldi Finds, and this one will have you sailing the seas of gravy in style.
Beginning September 3, Crofton Pumpkin Gravy Boats (available in orange and white) will hit store shelves. The current price is listed as $6.99 for each, but keep in mind that prices often vary from store to store. Each gravy boat has a 591-milliliter capacity (about 20 ounces), and the body of the receptacle is dishwasher- and microwave-safe. As such, you'll want to handwash the lid and remove it before nuking any leftover gravy. Along with an abundance of private label products and carts that require a quarter deposit, the store's selection of fun weekly finds is yet another example of how Aldi likes to do things a little differently.
How to snag these adorable fall-themed gravy boats
Aldi's most beloved products often become popular thanks to word of mouth, but being hip to the chain's weekly finds is also important. Aldi publishes upcoming specialty products via its website, which provides a date range for when they'll be available in the store. Shoppers can also peruse the chain's weekly ads or sign up for Aldi's weekly newsletter. When it comes to the new Crofton gravy boats, they'll make their debut on September 3 and will be available until September 9. That is, unless it sells out before that date, which is likely based on the popularity of this fall-themed Crofton design.
So how can you improve your chances of getting one of Aldi's unique gravy boats? The early bird gets the worm, as they say, and the early shopper has the best shot of finding sought-after products before they sell out. As such, you'll want to visit your local Aldi as early as possible on September 3. Hours of operation can vary, but many of our local Aldi stores open between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. And no matter what, Aldi releases new finds on Wednesday of each week.