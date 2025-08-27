The Best Items New To Costco In September 2025
A new month means new products at Costco for members to obsess over. The warehouse retail chain's Kirkland Signature brand has plenty to offer, as these private label goods are both affordable and high quality. That doesn't mean that Costco's selection of name-brand goods is lacking, as illustrated by our carefully curated list of products to watch out for this September. In keeping with the fall theme, these new items will make you feel all warm and cozy, or conversely, jokingly scare the pants off you and your guests as you partake in Halloween shenanigans.
Get ready for a science-themed spice collection, Halloween-themed candy bento boxes, a high-tech ice cream maker, Dubai-chocolate flavored gourmet caramels, and inflatable Halloween decor. With the exception of the inflatable decor, the rest of the items on our list can only be purchased online. You can often find the best Costco sales online, as the retailer offers some products exclusively through its website. While online shopping will sadly deprive you of a Costco run, you can't beat these amazing, one-of-a-kind products.
Spiceology Signature Seasonings
Available in flavors like Smoky Honey Habanero, Nashville Hot Chicken, Black Magic, and Greek Freak, the Spiceology Signature Seasonings set has a little something for every flavor preference. This 4-pack retails for $49.99 and is carefully curated by professional chefs to elevate your home cooking to a restaurant worthy meal.
Sugarfina Haunted House Bento Box
Holiday candy has never been cuter than the Sugarfina Haunted House Bento Box 2-pack. Bento boxes are typically associated with lunchtime foods, but each 3-piece box features an assortment of gummies in the shape of Spooky Ghosts, Cosmic Stars, and Zombie Brains. At $44.99, these bento boxes make a perfect Halloween gift.
Cuisinart Gelateria
The Cuisinart Gelateria is capable of whipping up frosty treats like sorbet, ice cream, gelato, and frozen yogurt. Costco members can snag an impressive deal with this appliance, as its online-exclusive, members-only price is an affordable $119.99. The Gelateria features a 2-quart capacity, user-friendly digital interface, and a speedy processing time.
Béquet Dubai Chocolate Caramels
You can blame costly pistachios (which are challenging to grow) for the often exorbitantly priced Dubai chocolate. With a pistachio flavoring that's completely free of nuts, Béquet Dubai Chocolate Caramels aren't necessarily cheap, but Costco offers three bags of this gourmet treat for a relatively reasonable $54.99. Candies are individually wrapped and come in a convenient resealable bag, which means they'll stay fresher longer.
Staub Macaron Ceramic Mini Dutch Oven and Bowl Set
Retailing for $179.99, the Staub Macaron Ceramic Mini Dutch Oven and Bowl Set has so much to offer home cooks. The 12-piece cookware set includes six Dutch ovens and six bowls featuring six distinct colors. All pieces in this set are safe to use in the microwave, freezer, and broiler. This deal is set to expire on September 21, so members are encouraged to act fast.
Bluey Family Halloween Inflatable
While frightful Halloween recipes like pumpkin pie dip and ghostly brownies are essential to the holiday, spooky, silly decor is just as crucial. To this end, the Bluey Family Halloween Inflatable is an essential addition to your yard. Featuring the entire Heeler family from the popular cartoon, this self-inflatable decoration costs $159.99 and is safe for use indoors and outdoors.