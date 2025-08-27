The Best Items New To Costco In September 2025

A new month means new products at Costco for members to obsess over. The warehouse retail chain's Kirkland Signature brand has plenty to offer, as these private label goods are both affordable and high quality. That doesn't mean that Costco's selection of name-brand goods is lacking, as illustrated by our carefully curated list of products to watch out for this September. In keeping with the fall theme, these new items will make you feel all warm and cozy, or conversely, jokingly scare the pants off you and your guests as you partake in Halloween shenanigans.

Get ready for a science-themed spice collection, Halloween-themed candy bento boxes, a high-tech ice cream maker, Dubai-chocolate flavored gourmet caramels, and inflatable Halloween decor. With the exception of the inflatable decor, the rest of the items on our list can only be purchased online. You can often find the best Costco sales online, as the retailer offers some products exclusively through its website. While online shopping will sadly deprive you of a Costco run, you can't beat these amazing, one-of-a-kind products.