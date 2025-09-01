Olive Garden Toasted Ravioli, Made Right In Your Kitchen

Copycat Olive Garden toasted ravioli brings one of the most popular Olive Garden menu items to your home without too much effort in the kitchen. Featuring seasoned beef ravioli that's breaded and deep fried and served with marinara dipping sauce, this appetizer has patrons coming back again and again. Since it's founding in 1982, Olive Garden has been serving Italian-American fare at its nearly 1,000 locations across the United States, but you don't have to visit a location near you (and pay restaurant prices) to enjoy toasted ravioli whenever you want it.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a copycat Olive Garden toasted ravioli recipe that allows you to create this much-requested dish at home. The process starts with frozen store-bought ravioli. Olive Garden uses the seasoned beef variety, but the beauty of this recipe is that you can make it your own by using any variety you love, whether that's cheese, spinach, or specialty ravioli. The ravioli are breaded and fried and then sprinkled with grated Parmesan and minced parsley and served with marinara sauce.

The result is hot toasted ravioli with a rich interior and a substantial bite from the added thickness of the ravioli dough plus the flour dredge and breadcrumb coating, and the zesty dipping sauce perfectly complements each crispy bite. Reach for this recipe the next time you're looking for a decadent, restaurant-quality dish, whether you're serving a simple meal at home or need a crowd-pleasing addition to a party buffet.