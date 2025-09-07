This West Coast Chicken Chain Was Everywhere In The '80s — Now Only 2 Remain

Included in our list of once popular '80s fast-food chains we miss, Pioneer Chicken is a legendary chicken restaurant. Founded in California, it debuted in 1961 and hit its peak throughout the '70s and '80s. At one point, the restaurant boasted 270 locations, which were mostly situated on the West Coast. Pioneer Chicken also had quite a bit of star power backing it, with sports legends Muhamad Ali and Kareem Abdul Jabbar appearing in commercials during the chain's heyday. O.J Simpson also appeared in a Pioneer Chicken commercial (but that's not exactly a selling point these days).

These days, the chain has been whittled down to just two California locations: one in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles, while the other is located in Bell Gardens, which is about a 20-minute drive from LA. While the chicken chain doesn't hold the sway it once did, the restaurant is still alive and well on Reddit, where one user commented, "I think Pioneer has the best fried chicken in L.A." Another person said the chain's food was "more flavorful [and] crispier" than what you get at KFC, which is arguably the chain with the worst fried chicken, thanks to a steep quality decline.