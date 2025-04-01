13 Fried Chicken Chains You'll Be Seeing More Of In 2025

There's something magical about fried chicken. Done right, and it's just the perfect mix of crispy and crunchy, moist and juicy, with the kind of seasoning that sets your mouth a'tingle. While you can definitely make your own deliciously delectable versions of extra-crispy fried chicken at home, we know your favorite restaurant tastes better. Is it the fact that you're not doing the work? That restaurants have had the time and experience to perfect procedures and recipes? Or maybe it's the minimal dishes you have to do post-meal.

Advertisement

Whatever the reason, we have some good news for you: There are a number of fried chicken chains that are poised to make some major expansions in 2025 and beyond. Better yet? This could mean that you might soon have the opportunity to find a second favorite fried chicken chain when new locations open near you, and with so much to worry about in the world today, that's a little bit of comfort that we can all appreciate.

While some of these announcements might leave you craving some more details, some fried chicken chains have announced what states will be targeted for 2025 expansions. Let's talk about what we do know, what trends these chains are riding on, and talk a little bit about what each one is going to be bringing to a whole new audience.

Advertisement