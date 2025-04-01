13 Fried Chicken Chains You'll Be Seeing More Of In 2025
There's something magical about fried chicken. Done right, and it's just the perfect mix of crispy and crunchy, moist and juicy, with the kind of seasoning that sets your mouth a'tingle. While you can definitely make your own deliciously delectable versions of extra-crispy fried chicken at home, we know your favorite restaurant tastes better. Is it the fact that you're not doing the work? That restaurants have had the time and experience to perfect procedures and recipes? Or maybe it's the minimal dishes you have to do post-meal.
Whatever the reason, we have some good news for you: There are a number of fried chicken chains that are poised to make some major expansions in 2025 and beyond. Better yet? This could mean that you might soon have the opportunity to find a second favorite fried chicken chain when new locations open near you, and with so much to worry about in the world today, that's a little bit of comfort that we can all appreciate.
While some of these announcements might leave you craving some more details, some fried chicken chains have announced what states will be targeted for 2025 expansions. Let's talk about what we do know, what trends these chains are riding on, and talk a little bit about what each one is going to be bringing to a whole new audience.
Krispy Krunchy Chicken
The only thing better than fried chicken might be fried chicken tenders, and those are on the menu at Krispy Krunchy Chicken — along with some fried Cajun tenders that have to be tried to be believed. Add in those honey biscuits, and it's no wonder that it's such a fan favorite. In 2024, the chain opened an impressive 605 new locations.
If there's not one near you, don't worry. The Louisiana-based Krispy Krunchy Chicken has not only expanded its corporate footprint, but has set the goal of repeating 2024's success and opening another 600 locations in 2025. Along with that, you're likely to see the chain hitting marketing and promotions in a big way. As for where these stores are going to open, some will be popping up inside Walmart, and you're also going to see increased availability on delivery apps.
At the time Krispy Krunchy Chicken announced its 2025 plans, it already had around 3,200 stores. About 500 of those had opted in to delivery apps, and with the wild success that those had seen, more are expected to follow. The chain reported that it had seen some major growth during the holiday seasons, and it makes sense — what brings a family together like fried chicken?
Pollo Campero
Pollo Campero has been around for a while — just not in the U.S. Founded in 1971, there are more than 400 locations worldwide, with a serious foothold in Central America. The first U.S. restaurant opened in 2002, and it turns out that Americans love Pollo Campero, too. We're going to go out on a limb and say that the chain's unique offerings — like sweet plantains for dessert, yucca fries for a side, and the empanada trio — have something to do with making this place stand out from the rest.
Since opening that first U.S. location in Los Angeles, the chain has expanded slowly but surely. The 100th location opened in 2024, and that was really just the start. The goal was to have 250 locations going into 2028, and what Americans are going to see is just a fraction of the company's expansion. It's hoping to add 40,000 new jobs worldwide, and in the tough market that is the restaurant industry, that's pretty amazing.
Representatives of the company have said that in addition to restaurant jobs, there's also going to be a bigger and better supply chain — and they're going to need it. Although Pollo Campero has a ton of loyal fans, the focus going forward is to target new customers and bring them into the family, too.
Big Chicken
Walk into a Big Chicken, and you'll notice a lot of reference to big flavor and sports. That's not an accident, as one of the chain's backers is Shaquille O'Neal — and yes, there's a combo called the Shaq Attack, with chipotle barbecue, a jalapeño slaw, and Pepper Jack cheese. Delicious? Craveworthy Brands hopes you think so, because it absorbed Big Chicken in 2025.
At the end of 2024, the chain was coming up on 50 locations, but that's not too shabby considering it was only founded in 2018. Plans for more growth had already been outlined, with a 2029 goal of expanding to 272 locations. That includes some traditional restaurants, and some partnerships with organizations like Penn State. In 2025, Big Chicken was announced as the first confirmed tenant of a new State College high-rise, and along with that were promises to open more across Pennsylvania.
It's a pretty brilliant move — the memories made in college last a lifetime, especially when it involves a favorite fast-food or fast-casual restaurant that defines late-night parties, term papers, and studying. Big Chicken is also opening internationally — starting with Honduras and Canada — and looking at opening in stadiums. Given that O'Neal remains a well-known superstar in dozens of countries, the chains' spokespeople say that they're expecting a huge global footprint.
Golden Chick
There's a lot to love about Golden Chick, from the fried chicken sandwiches to the likelihood that there's seafood on the menu, too. Heading into 2025, Golden Chick announced it was going to be bringing back another fan favorite — the Loaded Mashed Potato Golden Bowl — at least on a temporary basis. Along with that was a promise that there were going to be even more fun and funky menu items revealed throughout the year.
Although Golden Chick hasn't said much in the way of numbers, the chain has confirmed that it will continue to expand. Many of the cities slated for getting a new location are those where the chain already has a strong following. Take Houston: The Texas city got its 15th Golden Chick in 2025, while Shreveport, Louisiana only got its second.
Golden Chick has said that its plan for expansion involves a "concentric growth strategy" that's been working well so far, which basically means using the chain's current success and popularity to slowly branch out into new, nearby markets and products. There are plans for opening in cities that don't already have a Golden Chick, and based on the market strategy, we'd guess that if you're on the outskirts of Golden Chick territory now, things might be looking good for you.
Super Chix
It's no secret that in order to stand out from the competition, a restaurant needs to find something unique and fun to offer. In the case of Super Chix, that's some seriously delicious fried chicken and some equally incredible frozen custard. At the time of this writing, there are Super Chix locations in 14 lucky states, and there are expansion plans on the horizon.
In January 2025, the chain boasted 35 locations, and revealed that there were hopes of ending the year with as many as 50. That came with something of a caveat, though: Super Chix is incredibly picky about locations. Targeted markets include high-income suburban areas with — ideally — a large work-from-home population.
That said, the powers-that-be have also said that they're hoping to see expansion plans go further in coming years. There is good news for some areas, with 20 stores planned for Tampa Bay and Sarasota, Florida, and others planned for Vancouver, Washington, Newnan, Georgia, and Provo and Sandy in Utah.
Bonchon
Korean fried chicken chain Bonchon isn't just serving up some deliciously crispy chicken, it's setting itself apart with sides that include kimchi and pickled radishes, starters like potstickers and fried octopus dumplings, and other mains like Bulgogi and Japchae. It's not entirely surprising, then, that this chain is putting out some seriously impressive numbers when it comes to expansions and growth.
In 2024, Bonchon had 130 U.S. locations, with a five-year plan of turning that into 500. That's just in the U.S. — it's also hoping to have around 1,000 international locations as well. Among the areas that were being eyed for new or additional locations included Arizona, southern California, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, New York, and Texas, with the additional caveat that this wasn't just for stand-alone restaurants — there were also plans for mall, airport, and hotel locations, too.
Things seem to be moving along well: In March 2025, Bonchon opened restaurant number 150 in Jonesboro, Arkansas (and yes, there are more Arkansas locations in the pipeline). Everything going according to plan, Bonchon says it's on track for continuing to break records.
Zaxbys
When it comes to Zaxbys locations, there's long been one state with more of these restaurants than any other. That lucky state is Georgia, and although the chain is still perhaps most strongly associated with its home state, it can also be found in 16 others. In late 2024, it was announced that in 2025, Zaxbys was going to be opening in Philadelphia for its first (of many) Pennsylvania locations.
Also getting a Zaxbys restaurant for the first time in 2025 are Maryland and New Jersey, a northward expansion that mirrors the chain's previous move into the west. Arizona was added to the Zaxbys family in 2023, and that's great news for anyone who's been wanting to stop making a copycat Zaxbys' Zax Sauce at home, and have regular access to the real deal.
By March of 2025, Zaxbys had opened three South Carolina stores, two more Georgia stores, as well as one in Virginia and another in Mississippi. We have no doubts that Zaxbys is going to continue to spread over the coming years: Industry experts regularly rank it as among the top franchises today.
Hattie B's
Nashville hot chicken is, well, really hot these days, and that brings us to Hattie B's. Part of the allure of Hattie B's isn't just the truly incredible hot fried chicken, the beer cheese, pimento cheese, and the Dirty Bird Fries, it's also the fact that it's founded by a father-and-son team. Taking that family-run feel nationwide can be challenging, so it makes sense that when we talk about growth here, we're not talking about dozens and dozens of locations.
That said, it's important to note a few things: In 2023, there were only 12 locations. However, those 12 locations saw a 14% increase in sales, which is a huge deal. And there are new locations being planned, albeit at a slower rate than what many of us might like to see. Chicago is getting a Hattie B's in 2025, and not only did one open in Austin, Texas in 2024, but a second Austin location is in the cards for 2025. While we might want to see more of these popping up all over, we're also a fan of the kind of slow yet sustainable growth that can help mean longevity for this hot chicken chain.
Dave's Hot Chicken
Sometimes, you hear a story that just makes you want to cheer from the sidelines and root for success. Dave's Hot Chicken has one of those stories, as it started with three friends, a portable fryer, and a parking lot. Now, the friends that founded Dave's are asking fans to "Reach out. Keep us honest," while adding: "Oh, and if you ever wonder whether your dreams can come true, remember us. Some guys in an East Hollywood parking lot, who started with $900 and a dream of our own."
That's some important context for what we're going to talk about now. Not only is Dave's Hot Chicken expanding into the U.K. with a deal signed in 2024 and restaurants slated to open in 2025, the chain rounded out 2024 with 169 restaurants and sales that clocked a whopping 156% increase. Lauded for a series of smart business decisions that have allowed the chain to continue to grow while increasing employee wages, that brings us to March 2025.
That's when Roark Capital bought Dave's for a huge $1 billion. Not bad for a $900 start-up, is it? Dave's growth is often described with words like "meteoric" and "viral," and this buyout (by a company that also owns chains like Dunkin', Sonic, Subway, and Buffalo Wild Wings) likely heralds a whole new chapter in growth and expansion.
Slim Chickens
Any adult saying that other adults shouldn't order chicken tenders at a restaurant needs to get their sense of whimsy back, because chicken tenders are downright delicious. That's the idea behind Slim Chickens, which built an entire concept around hand-breaded chicken tenders, and so many sauces that the only problem is picking just a few. Fortunately for other chicken tender-lovers, it's been a winning formula.
In 2024, the chain started off with more than 250 locations, and here's the really shocking bit: There were more than 1,150 in the works, and no, that's not a typo. The way the powers-that-be did it was pretty wild, and CEO Tom Gordon has stated that they basically spent more than two decades perfecting things, before kicking things into the kind of high gear that meant they're poised to jump into the list of the country's 50 largest chains.
Going into 2025, Slim Chickens had also signed deals in the U.K., Poland, and Türkiye. While there's a good chance that you're going to see one near you soon, don't worry — those in charge say that they're still focused on sustainable growth, and it's one that's been years in the making. The moral of the story? Order those chicken tenders: They're cool again.
Bojangles
Bojangles has been around since 1977, and before we talk about what's coming in 2025, let's share something we found astonishing. The chain is no stranger to rapid expansion, and in 2014, it was estimated that a new store opened every six days. Can we take a minute to recognize how impressive that is? By the beginning of 2024, there were more than 800 locations in the country, and more are in the works.
There is some extensive franchising information available on the chain's web site, showing that there are available markets pretty much everywhere from Massachusetts to Mississippi, to Kansas to California. Although it's been a Southern chain for a long time, 2024 saw planning for 30 stores in Los Angeles alone, and that westward expansion continues in 2025.
New restaurants in new markets include five in Las Vegas, a few in Houston, and more throughout SoCal and Arizona. Bojangles continues to be one of the top performers for franchisers, and in 2024, the company spotlighted one franchisee who has 120 restaurants in six different states. Bojangles chalked the success up to an ever-changing menu, streamlined operations, and a franchise agreement that encouraged working with franchisees to target their specific markets. It's working for them.
Jollibee
Jollibee is a fan favorite fried chicken chain that's not nearly as widespread as we'd like it to be. And if you're wondering what makes Jollibee's fried chicken so good, that's a secret marinade that some have suggested includes lemongrass, MSG, lemon juice, and bay leaves. There's also the gravy, which is a refreshing choice ... as much as we love our hot chicken and our honey mustard.
When we say this chain is a favorite, we mean it: There's 3,382 locations in the Philippines alone. In 2025, there were a few important announcements, starting with the fact that it was being projected that 800 new stores were going to be joining the Jollibee family on a global scale, but what about in the U.S.?
Groundwork is being laid for a massive push into the States, starting with the establishment of a franchise program that's projected to lead to the opening of at least a few hundred more locations. Jollibee now has a division solely dedicated to vetting, operating, and supporting U.S.-based franchises, and it's stressing that it's giving preference to franchisees who are willing to open more than one location. It's bringing seriously impressive numbers — including same-store growth and revenue — to the table, and setting itself up to be a major player in the U.S. market.
Raising Cane's
The menu might not look too extensive at a glance, but fans know that there are a slew of secret items you can order at Raising Cane's. Those not in-the-know should start reading up on things, because Raising Cane's might just be coming to your area.
In 2024, Raising Cane's had set a goal to open 100 new locations, and they beat that by an impressive 18 stores. There was a lot of impressive stuff that happened in 2024, like the chain's first billion-dollar quarter, a company retreat in Cancun, and the setting of some serious goals that include $10 billion in sales, 150,000 employees, and hitting a target of 1,600 restaurants. That's a huge increase from the 727 locations of 2023, and yes, 2025 looks like it's going to be a big year, too.
By March, Raising Cane's flew past the 900-location mark, and it's considered one of the fastest-growing chains in the country. That's a ton of chicken that needs to be sold, but Raising Cane's is confident that — buoyed by a unique culture dedicated to employee satisfaction and internal promotions, community engagement, and a few celebrity endorsements — it can make it.