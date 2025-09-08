Walk into a bakery today and you'll see shelves lined with sourdough boules, crusty baguettes, and maybe a focaccia or two. But for much of history, bread wasn't about Instagram-worthy crusts or specialty flours. Instead, it reflected regional traditions and local ingredients, producing a staple that everybody needed. Across America and beyond, there were countless types of old-school breads most people don't bake anymore.

Some of these breads were tied to immigrant communities who brought recipes from abroad and adapted them to new ingredients. Others were born of necessity, using creative ways to stretch scarce resources or make do with what was at hand. They may not be common now, but each carries a story about how people lived, cooked, and fed their families.

What makes these old-school breads fascinating isn't just how they taste, though many are delicious, but how they reflect the ingenuity of past bakers. Molasses instead of sugar, cornmeal mixed with wheat, steaming instead of baking — the ingredients and techniques tradition and available resources. People might not often make these vintage breads anymore, but we'd love to bring some of them back.