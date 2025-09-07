Stop Cutting Watermelon This Way – It Only Makes A Mess Later

When you think of sliced watermelon, chances are you immediately envision the classic wedge shape. While it may look appealing sliced and served this way, it's definitely not the easiest way to eat this refreshing fruit. The wedges are quite bulky and cumbersome to hold, and you'll end up with juice dripping everywhere as you try to gnaw your way through them. Not to mention, when it's time to store any leftovers, you'll be stuck rearranging those wedges like puzzle pieces as you try to fit them all in — even with a large container. Watermelon cubes may seem like a convenient alternative, but since there's no rind to hold onto, they will also leave you covered in watermelon juice if you eat them with your hands.

There's a simple alternative — watermelon fingers. To make these watermelon rectangles, start by slicing your watermelon in half. Cut each half into stick-like slices (about an inch thick will produce the best results, but it's ultimately a matter of preference). Then, rotate your watermelon 90 degrees and cut the same type of slices. You'll end up with neat, tidy sticks of watermelon with the rind creating a sort of handle at the bottom. This method also makes packing the leftovers way easier. Simply stacking the watermelon fingers on top of one another allows them to fit seamlessly into a storage container. Keep in mind that cut watermelon lasts about three to five days in the refrigerator.