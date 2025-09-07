Stop Cutting Watermelon This Way – It Only Makes A Mess Later
When you think of sliced watermelon, chances are you immediately envision the classic wedge shape. While it may look appealing sliced and served this way, it's definitely not the easiest way to eat this refreshing fruit. The wedges are quite bulky and cumbersome to hold, and you'll end up with juice dripping everywhere as you try to gnaw your way through them. Not to mention, when it's time to store any leftovers, you'll be stuck rearranging those wedges like puzzle pieces as you try to fit them all in — even with a large container. Watermelon cubes may seem like a convenient alternative, but since there's no rind to hold onto, they will also leave you covered in watermelon juice if you eat them with your hands.
There's a simple alternative — watermelon fingers. To make these watermelon rectangles, start by slicing your watermelon in half. Cut each half into stick-like slices (about an inch thick will produce the best results, but it's ultimately a matter of preference). Then, rotate your watermelon 90 degrees and cut the same type of slices. You'll end up with neat, tidy sticks of watermelon with the rind creating a sort of handle at the bottom. This method also makes packing the leftovers way easier. Simply stacking the watermelon fingers on top of one another allows them to fit seamlessly into a storage container. Keep in mind that cut watermelon lasts about three to five days in the refrigerator.
Tips for the perfect watermelon fingers
No matter how flawless your slicing technique is, you still want to start with a perfectly ripe watermelon. A watermelon that's too hard will be flavorless, and one that's overly ripe may have a mealy texture. We have a few tricks for picking the perfect watermelon, like thumping the side of the fruit or examining the size of the stripes on the exterior, to make sure your watermelon fingers will be flavorful and refreshing. The watermelon's size is something else to consider. While you may be tempted to get the biggest possible watermelon if you're feeding a crowd, choosing a reasonably sized watermelon will produce neater watermelon fingers that are easier to hold and eat.
As you prepare your watermelon fingers, don't be afraid to get creative with flavor. Adding seasoning to watermelon is a great way to elevate the slices. Sprinkle them with cayenne for a hint of heat, drizzle on honey for extra sweetness, or bring in a burst of acidity with fresh-squeezed lime juice. Watermelon fingers also lend themselves well to other dishes. You can transform them into a salad component by trimming off the rind and slicing each finger into a few perfectly-shaped cubes — something that's not as easy to do with wedge shapes.