Gordon Ramsay's Health Issues, Explained

A world-class chef and TV host best known for his stunning insults, it's easy to view Gordon Ramsay as an untouchable, larger than life figure. However, a recent Instagram post has left fans of the "Kitchen Nightmares" icon concerned for his health. Over the weekend, Ramsay shared two images on the social media site, one of a bandage under his right ear and another with the bandage removed, revealing an inch-long suture line descending from Ramsay's earlobe.

"Grateful and so appreciative for the incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast reactive work on removing this Basal Cell Carcinoma thank you!" Ramsay states in the caption. The chef then jokingly assured his followers that he hadn't clandestinely undergone cosmetic surgery, stating, "I promise you, it's not a face lift! I'd need a refund." Along with numerous well-wishers, Ramsay's daughter Holly also commented on the post, simply telling her old man, "Love you dad." The chef didn't disclose what lay ahead in terms of his health outlook, but he appears to be in good spirits and even encouraged his followers not to forget their sunscreen.