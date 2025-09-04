Gordon Ramsay's Health Issues, Explained
A world-class chef and TV host best known for his stunning insults, it's easy to view Gordon Ramsay as an untouchable, larger than life figure. However, a recent Instagram post has left fans of the "Kitchen Nightmares" icon concerned for his health. Over the weekend, Ramsay shared two images on the social media site, one of a bandage under his right ear and another with the bandage removed, revealing an inch-long suture line descending from Ramsay's earlobe.
"Grateful and so appreciative for the incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast reactive work on removing this Basal Cell Carcinoma thank you!" Ramsay states in the caption. The chef then jokingly assured his followers that he hadn't clandestinely undergone cosmetic surgery, stating, "I promise you, it's not a face lift! I'd need a refund." Along with numerous well-wishers, Ramsay's daughter Holly also commented on the post, simply telling her old man, "Love you dad." The chef didn't disclose what lay ahead in terms of his health outlook, but he appears to be in good spirits and even encouraged his followers not to forget their sunscreen.
What is basal cell carcinoma?
Naturally, we're not privy to chef Gordon Ramsay's personal health outlook, but basal cell carcinoma is an incredibly common form of skin cancer that's estimated to affect over 4 million Americans annually. It causes the growth of skin abnormalities like bumps, lesions, and scabs, which frequently develop on the face, ears (as in Ramsay's case), arms, and legs among other areas. Doctors diagnose basal cell carcinoma with a combination of physical exam, biopsy, and diagnostic imaging.
As for treatment, Mohs surgery is a common approach that involves methodically removing cancerous tissues and immediately examining them under a microscope to determine whether further removal is necessary. Patients with basal cell carcinoma may also undergo other procedures such as cryotherapy and undergo chemotherapy as well. While basal cell carcinoma can return after treatment, most people have a good outlook with this type of cancer. The patient's prognosis is especially good when cancer is caught and treated early, which appears to be true in Ramsay's case.
Gordon Ramsay is no stranger to health scares
Back in 2024, Gordon Ramsay was involved in a serious bicycle accident that left the chef with massive bruising but otherwise unscathed. Much like his recent health issue, the chef took to Instagram to let his followers know what happened and how a humble bicycle helmet likely saved his life. In the video that accompanied the post, Ramsay admitted that he was "lucky to be here" after the collision and emphasized to his fans, "You've got to wear a helmet," even when taking short excursions on a bicycle.
Ramsay's accident occurred in Connecticut, and the chef was treated at a local trauma center, though he admitted he "did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries." Outside of the culinary world, Ramsay is a fiercely devoted athlete who frequently participates in competitions (and has reportedly completed 15 plus marathons). The world-class chef even had his eye on a professional soccer career in his youth, but a knee injury changed his career trajectory.
Follow Gordon Ramsay's advice and protect yourself from skin cancer
While Gordon Ramsay has a fiery reputation on TV, the celebrity chef is sincere when encouraging others to protect against health risks, whether that's protecting your skin while outdoors or always wearing a helmet when cycling. Though Ramsay's command "Please don't forget your sunscreen" is worth remembering, selecting the right product is key to lowering your skin cancer risk. Make sure the sunscreen has an SPF of at least 30, is water resistant, and offers broad-spectrum protection, meaning that it wards off UVA and UVB rays. Wide-brimmed hats, long-sleeved shirts, and sunglasses also help protect you in sunny weather.
By the same token, pay attention to skin growths and have anomalies checked by a dermatologist immediately. That way, the same "reactive" measures taken by Ramsay's surgery team can apply to your case. Start by assessing moles and growths for the "ABCDEs": asymmetry, border, color, diameter, and elevation or evolution (the growth is raised or changes quickly). Don't hesitate to follow up with a dermatologist with any concerns. A doctor will examine the mole and perform a biopsy to determine whether it poses a risk to your health. We're glad Ramsay was able to have the matter treated quickly, and we wish the curmudgeonly yet beloved chef a speedy recovery.