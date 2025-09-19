12 Mistakes To Avoid When Ordering Food In An English Pub

In a restaurant, you know what to expect. Usually, you'll wait to be greeted by a host and shown to your table. But, that's not the case in the majority of English pubs. Usual practice is to walk in, find a table, and sit down. Any reserved tables will have a sign on them stating the time they're reserved from.

When there aren't any obvious tables available, don't be afraid to take a nose around. It's not uncommon for pubs to have more than one room or tucked away nooks and crannies. Upstairs seating areas are less common but not unheard of. If you can't find a table, it's alright to grab a seat at the bar if there are bar stools there. You can also loiter for a while to see if a table frees up.

Generally, if someone's sitting alone and leaves to go up to the bar, they'll leave something in their spot to signify that they're still using the table. This might be a sweater draped over a seat or even, in the case of some trusting patrons, a phone left on the table. So, don't grab a table that looks like it might be occupied.

However, just to be confusing, there are some pubs where you wait to be seated. This is more common in gastropubs — food-led establishments that often have more in common with restaurants than traditional pubs. But, because this isn't typical, if you're expected to wait to be seated, there will usually be a sign as you walk in the door or someone ready to greet you.