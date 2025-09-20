Old-School Alcohol Nicknames Nobody Uses Anymore

Alcohol has lived a million lives throughout the annals of human existence, and with each age came a collection of colorful names that made liquor culture one of the most creative venues in the world of food and drink. The deeper you dig into the past, the more descriptive terminology you uncover, an entire lexicon that represents the thrilling love-hate relationship humanity has with one of its most renowned creations. Some of these playful monikers celebrate the myriad effects of alcohol, while others warn of liquor's destructive tendencies when knocking back a few turns into sloshing down one too many.

Having such a long and celebrated history means many old-school alcohol nicknames have fallen by the wayside, being forgotten about when the culture changed or replaced by hipper language by the contemporary cocktail crowd. There are archaic aliases alcohol has gone by through the centuries, long-vanished lingo that only makes appearances in historic films featuring cowboys, gangsters, or settlers.

From regional pet names derived from historic events to clever bon mots that drinkers around the world have used through the ages that have been relegated to the hootch (liquor) cabinet of yore. They may not be the trendy drink names they once were, but they're part of the story of alcohol as much as grain, water, and yeast.