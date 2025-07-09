12 Costco Items That Have Nearly Doubled In Price The Past Five Years

It's no secret that food prices are out of control. It seems as though every trip to the grocery store means a bigger and bigger bill, and no sector of the food industry is exempt. Even fast food has become incredibly expensive, and fast food sides are rising in price so quickly that it has customers rethinking what was once a budget meal. Even grocery stores that are lauded by customers for passing along savings on bulk buys have seen steadily increasing — albeit constantly fluctuating — prices, and that's right, we're talking about Costco.

First, the good news. There are still a lot of excellent items available at Costco for under $5, and we're talking about affordable options worth every penny. Some of these are even "treat yourself" sorts of buys — like those incredible little Belgian waffles — and let's be honest: By the time you see the final bill, you deserve a little treat.

We wanted to see just how much prices on some items are rising, so we headed out to Reddit to see what other Costco shoppers have noticed. Many are incredibly budget-savvy, and you'd better believe it when we say they'd noticed rising prices. We've put together a list of some of the items that shoppers complain have increased the most, and there's a caveat here. Prices not only fluctuate, but vary greatly by store and location. With that in mind, let's talk about what shoppers have noticed, and what they've suddenly found themselves even going elsewhere for.